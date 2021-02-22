Biden upsets Trump’s calculation of who gets federal immunization assistance





WASHINGTON When the White House Biden began researching sites for four small immunization centers across New York State, federal agency officials ranked the best spots based on a “Social Vulnerability Index. County by county which measures average income, unemployment, race, and a dozen other factors.

Data indicates that Chautauqua County, a sparsely populated area known primarily for its wine-growing vineyards, was a prime candidate for vaccines against underserved people.

But state officials said no. There were better places than Chautauqua to meet the White House’s goal of vaccinating more blacks and brunettes, they said. They pushed back the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expanding the federal footprint in the nation’s vaccination race, said a Biden administration official familiar with the fight.

Because New York’s logic matched President Joe Biden’s tenure better than CDC data, the White House backed down.

“The state prevailed,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The episode highlights a key aspect of the change that occurred in the politics of the national fight against Covid-19 when Biden took office on January 20. As Biden has acted to strengthen the hand of the federal government in coordinating immunization efforts across the country, particularly in empowering FEMA as the lead response agency, he has also reversed crisis-fighting politics. .

Former President Donald Trump used his power over federal resources and contracted dollars to reward governors, senators and business leaders who praised him in private and in public as he sought re-election. In contrast, Biden has prioritized vaccinating people who are both vulnerable and representative of his political coalition. His administration even provides support for vaccination sites in churches, in hopes of persuading more blacks and Hispanics to get vaccinated.

Trump faced a barrage of criticism from day one of the pandemic that his priorities and mismanagement were hampering response. Now Biden is trying to balance his top priorities: getting as many shots in the guns as quickly as possible while making sure that the process prioritizes low-income communities and minorities, without doing it too quickly. way that creates delays.

“Emphasis on communities of color, minority communities, economically and socially disadvantaged,” said a FEMA official. “Everything Trump has done, we are doing the opposite.”

Chautauqua County, which is roughly 90% white, will not have one of four centers in upstate New York, each of which is expected to vaccinate up to 1,000 people per day. Instead, the “federally backed” facilities are slated to open the first week of March in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers, all located in more densely populated, more minority and more politically crucial counties for Democrats than the United States. Chautauqua County. .

“New York has prioritized equitable access to immunization with aggressive efforts to reach communities that have been hit hardest by COVID,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. The Bronx and Queens sites for two federally “managed” distribution centers, which can immunize up to 3,000 people per day, had already been selected.

The White House has refused repeated requests to interview administration officials about the federal vaccination effort, and the Cuomo press office did not respond to a request for comment.

But Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior advisor on the Covid-19 response, praised the way the administration is using measures during a media briefing on Friday.

“The goal is to launch vaccination sites that use processes and outsourcing that promote equity and deploy the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index,” he said.

In New York City, the index was ultimately used in a more targeted fashion than county statistics, a FEMA spokesperson said.

Working with its own regional office and the New York government, FEMA Washington officials “identified clusters of census tracts with a CDC Social Vulnerability Index of 0.75 or greater, a population of 30,000 or more. more, and the proximity and availability of transport, ”spokesperson said in an email response.

Empower FEMA

When the pandemic first engulfed the United States in late winter 2020, Trump set up a White House interagency coronavirus task force and appealed to the Department of Health and Human social services as the lead agency for the response. His administration has undermined FEMA’s regional offices by forcing states to bypass them and seek help directly from Washington, leaving his hand-picked task force to make the big allocation decisions.

He tasked senior advisor Jared Kushner to create an ad hoc group partly integrated at FEMA headquarters to coordinate the acquisition and distribution of personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing, largely through corporations. private. Much of the federal government’s primary disaster response agency has been reduced to a support role.

Biden took a markedly different and more traditional approach from FEMA, centering it as the federal government’s coordinator for vaccine distribution.

A worker builds a tent frame as he sets up the new mass vaccination site at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., February 12 Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The agency has opened megasites of “federally run” vaccination centers that are expected to provide thousands of vaccines per day in Oakland, California and Los Angeles. Two in New York City in the Bronx and Queens are slated to open this week, and four are slated to open in Florida, in Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Duvall and Orange counties, during the first week of March.

As the White House announced the opening of a managed center in Philadelphia on Friday, it was not immediately clear whether the debilitating winter storm in Texas would affect plans to open sites in Houston, Dallas and Arlington next week. .

Under Biden, the federal government is funneling part of the vaccine supply out of states to ensure people of color are not denied access by state and local governments that do not prioritize their contact.

“Supported” sites are federal state-state partnerships in which the state supplies and tracks vaccines, while “managed” sites are fully managed by the federal government. The Biden administration is also developing plans to open federally-run fire distribution centers in Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan in March, according to administrative documents obtained exclusively by NBC News.

Biden had promised to set up 100 federally backed immunization centers in his first 30 days in office, an easy bar to remove given FEMA documents show more than 400 state and local centers have received federal assistance.

“This program is aimed at underserved communities,” said the administration official. “Under the previous administration, they relied on Walgreens and the other drugstores. These are a little more run.”

The FEMA spokesperson said the Trump administration does not have a tracker to monitor vaccination sites in states that receive federal assistance.

“Since March 2020, FEMA has been activated to support Covid-19 operations, coordinating with federal agencies to provide equipment, supplies and personnel, and committing more than $ 57.5 billion to support global response efforts, ”the spokesperson said. “FEMA was also working with jurisdictions to respond to requests for resources to support vaccine administration. However, prior to January 20, we did not have tracking in place to provide a specific number of federally backed sites.

In some cases, vaccination sites have been set up in churches, which federal officials say could help blacks and Hispanics get vaccinated. Surveys show that members of these communities are less likely to say they will definitely be vaccinated. And churches offer undocumented immigrants the added security of a sanctuary from arrest.

Disaster management experts say Biden’s early actions demonstrate a commitment to utilizing federal government infrastructure, such as the relationships FEMA regional offices have with state and local authorities in ways that Trump does not. did not.

“What I can see is a more coordinated effort between the federal government, the states, and it’s going at a more local level,” said Elizabeth Zimmerman, senior executive advisor for the Case Preparedness and Response Society. IEM Disaster Recovery, who is a former managing partner in FEMA’s response and recovery office. “Hopefully that will mean more results as people can get their vaccine and not stand in line for eight hours hoping they will have one.”

Federal resources as aid and not as leverage

On January 21, the day after taking office, Biden issued an executive order exempting states from paying 25% of the cost of deploying National Guard troops to help respond to the Covid-19 crisis. The exemption applied retroactively to the start of the pandemic. Then, in early February, he relinquished all cost-sharing responsibility for states related to requests for assistance to FEMA.

It helped state budgets, but it cost the federal government $ 3 billion to $ 5 billion, the administration estimated. Biden has also offered to give $ 350 billion to state and local governments as part of his $ 1.9 trillion legislative relief package, which is making its way to Congress.

Ann O’Leary, who was chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom until the end of December, said Trump constantly used his power over federal aid to states as political leverage. She recalls that California drew up a list of states that would get cost-sharing waivers to deploy National Guard troops, but White House officials then said in September that Newsom had to “make its case. To Trump personally for help.

“You had to kiss her ring to get the match 100%,” O’Leary said in an interview. Trump gave Newsom 30 days of freedom on 25% cost-sharing, but that meant Newsom would have to apply again right before the November election.

Newsom asked for the first month of help but not the second month.

O’Leary said Biden’s approach, including pushing FEMA to coordinate federal agency relief efforts, takes the president’s political interests out of the equation.

“They just have the ability to handle everything from the power of people and data to the supply chain,” she said. “It is a game changer by not playing politics on disaster response.”

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

