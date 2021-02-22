British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to publish plan to lift lockdown





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in increments, starting with the reopening of schools in England on March 8.

LONDON, Ky. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set a roadmap to lift one of Europe’s toughest national lockdowns, but millions of Britons keen to cut their hair or go out at night have yet to wait a long time. Johnson is expected to announce a plan to gradually ease restrictions on coronaviruses, starting with the reopening of schools in England on March 8. Three weeks later, people can meet outdoors in groups of no more than six, and amateur outdoor sports can resume. But restaurants, pubs, gyms and hairdressers will likely remain closed until at least April. The measures announced apply to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have slightly different locks in place, with some children returning to class in Scotland and Wales on Monday. Britain has experienced the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with more than 120,000 deaths. RELATED: British Prime Minister Orders New Virus Lockdown for England RELATED: First UK Country to Deploy Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Faced with a dominant virus variant that scientists say is both more transmissible and deadly than the original virus, the UK has spent much of the winter under strict lockdown. Bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, hair salons, and non-essential stores are closed, people are urged not to travel outside of their region, and vacations abroad are illegal. Hopes for a return to normal largely rest on Britain’s rapid inoculation program which has yielded more than 17.5 million people, or one-third of the country’s adult population, the first of the two doses of vaccine. The goal is to give every adult an injection of the vaccine by July 31 and to protect those over 50 and medically vulnerable people by having them receive their first vaccine by April 15. But the government warns that the return to social and economic life in the country will be slow. Johnsons’ Conservative government has been accused of reopening the country too quickly after the first spring lockdown and rejecting science advice before a breaker lockout in the fall. He doesn’t want to make the same mistakes again, although Johnson is under pressure from some conservative lawmakers and business owners, who argue the restrictions should be lifted quickly to revive an economy that was hammered by three lockdowns last year . The Conservative government – normally an opponent of lavish public spending – spent 280 billion pounds ($ 393 billion) in 2020 to deal with the pandemic, with billions paying the wages of nearly 10 million workers on leave . Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the government’s plan to lift the restrictions was constant as it went. Outside versus inside, the priority being children in schools, he said. The second priority is obviously to allow two people on March 8 to meet outside for a coffee to address some of the loneliness issues. The government says further easing will depend on the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and deaths, with infection rates remaining low and no new virus variants emerging that would destabilize plans. Authorities are eagerly awaiting data on the impact of vaccination on infections, hospitalizations and deaths. A Scottish study published on Monday found that the vaccination program had led to a sharp drop in hospitalizations. Scientists at the University of Edinburgh, University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland found that in the fourth week after an initial dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced hospital admissions from 85% and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduced admissions by up to 94%. Scientists said the results were encouraging, but cautioned that the study did not assess whether people who were vaccinated can still pass the virus to others. RELATED: UK Starts Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine RELATED: G-20 Leaders Commit to Making Affordable Coronavirus Vaccines Available Globally RELATED: Report: Prince William Had Coronavirus In April

