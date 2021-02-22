Netanyahu and Erdoan worry about Biden for each other





Al-Nahar, Lebanon, February 17 US President Joe Biden has had two disappointing experiences with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during his tenure as Vice President under Barack Obama. In 2010, during Bidens’ visit to Israel, Netanyahu announced a new settlement project in East Jerusalem. The Obama administration saw the move as a direct challenge to the US stance against settlement expansion and felt the Israeli prime minister was deliberately seeking to embarrass Biden during his visit. In 2014, as the Islamic State group gained prominence around the world, Biden delivered a speech at Harvard University, in which he named Turkey as one of the countries that encouraged the emergence of jihadist organizations because of its involvement in the Syrian war. The remarks angered Erdoan, who demanded that Biden issue an apology. Indeed, a phone call was scheduled between the two leaders later in the year, in which Biden was forced to clarify his position and qualify his statements. Now, a month after Biden’s presidency began, Israel and Turkey fear that the new US president is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was extremely tolerant of Netanyahu and Erdoan. In Israel, Netanyahu fears that Biden will initiate a new Middle East peace plan, based on a return to the two-state solution, which will embarrass the Israeli prime minister, in addition to imposing restrictions on it. expansion of settlements. These two issues were conveniently ignored by Trump in his deal of the century. Indeed, Trump has given Israel free rein on the construction of settlements. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even made a point of visiting Israeli settlements in the West Bank and claimed they were legal and not an obstacle to peace. Biden has confirmed that he will not reverse the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He also praised the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab world, declaring his encouragement for such measures. But for Netanyahu, this is not enough. He wants to be reassured that Biden will not revive any peace plan with the Palestinians, nor that he will revert to the nuclear deal with Iran. Erdoan, in turn, has many reasons to be alarmed by Biden. The Democratic president appears determined to raise human rights issues with the Turkish president. The new US administrations are rushing to demand that Ankara immediately release Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, jailed three years ago on trumped-up charges relating to his involvement in the failed coup attempt in 2016, is a discouraging sign of the future of relations between Washington and Ankara. . In addition, Biden will have zero tolerance for growing military ties between Turkey and Russia, especially with regard to the S-400 missile deal. About a year before his election, Biden said in an interview with the New York Times that Washington should help the Turkish opposition get rid of the tyrannical Erdoan regime. Despite their many disagreements, Netanyahu and Erdoan have one great geopolitical concern in common: their country’s future relationship with the United States under President Joe Biden. Samih Saab (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

