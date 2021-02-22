Pakistan’s efforts to mend fences with Saudi-led bloc bear fruit





KARACHI – Pakistan suddenly found itself in a stronger position with a bloc of Arab nations led by Saudi Arabia, having managed to mend a rift while maintaining ties with another alliance that challenges the leadership of the Saudis in the world Muslim.

The most recent sign of this rapprochement came last week when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi traveled to Egypt to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, his counterpart Sameh Shoukry and the Secretary General. of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the organization’s headquarters.

Pakistan’s foreign office said talks focused on the economy, but experts believe they are a continuation of Pakistan’s broader efforts to re-establish ties with the unraveled Saudi bloc. in August when Qureshi issued a statement against the Saudi kingdom. In the statement, Qureshi called on the Saudi Arabia-led Organization for Islamic Cooperation to stop being wrong about calling a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir.

James M. Dorsey, a senior researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told Nikkei Asia that several factors are at play, including the Pakistani Shiite population, doubts over US engagement in the region. and Saudi Arabia’s desire to recognize Israel. .

After the disagreement between Pakistan and the Arab League emerged in August, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called on Pakistan to repay $ 4 billion in loans taken out in 2018. Then, in December, the United Arab Emirates have suspended the issuance of work visas to Pakistani nationals, according to experts said was designed to put pressure on Pakistan.

But last week the situation changed. Besides Qureshi’s trip to Cairo, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have each deferred billion dollar loans to Islamabad.

In addition, plans for the $ 10 billion Saudi Aramco oil refinery in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar appeared to be moving forward. Shahzeb Khan Kakar, director general of the Gwadar Development Authority, told reporters that planning for an oil mega city would be completed in six to seven months.

Experts believe that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after trying to exert pressure on Pakistan with little effect, are recalibrating their positions.

Dorsey told Nikkei Asia that the Gulf states do not want to alienate Pakistan. “Pakistan is the second largest Muslim country, home to the largest Shiite minority in the world,” he said, “and that is why it is too important for the Gulf states to ignore it.”

The lead researcher added that Pakistan’s geography, especially its coastline along the Arabian Sea, is important to Riyadh now that uncertainty emerges over US President Joe Biden’s commitment to the regional security. Biden took office a month ago.

And then there is the Israeli angle.

“The Saudis want to recognize Israel but cannot do it easily,” Dorsey said. “If Riyadh recognizes Israel, the biggest protest against the country will be in Pakistan.” Therefore, Dorsey said, Riyadh wants Pakistan to establish relations with Israel first.

“This is why the kingdom has softened its stance towards Islamabad,” he said.

An anti-Israel rally in Karachi, Pakistan on January 21. Saudi Arabia would like Pakistan to be the first to recognize Israel. © Reuters

While Qureshi’s visit to Egypt was seen as a broader rapprochement with the Arabs, it also had economic implications. During the trip, Qureshi also met Egyptian businessmen and highlighted the rebirth of the Pakistan-Egypt Joint Business Council.

“The visit of the Pakistani foreign minister to Egypt could prove to be crucial in attracting Egyptian foreign direct investment and thus bringing inflows to a level comparable to that of FDI from Turkey and Saudi Arabia,” said Lukasz Przybyszewski, West Asia Analyst at the Asia Research Center. at the Academy of War Studies in Warsaw.

Przybyszewski added that from Riyadh’s point of view, Pakistan was trying to better position itself in the trade corridor and value chain between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean, notably by increasing and diversifying its FDI inflows.

Experts believe that Pakistan’s detente with Arab countries will not affect its good relations with the Turkey-Iran-Malaysia bloc which challenges Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the Muslim world.

“Pakistan is playing a very good balancing act between the Saudis and Turkey, which has produced results for the country,” Dorsey said, adding that Pakistan has taken a calibrated position which is not consistent with the position. of Turkey on Arab countries.

Przybyszewski said Islamabad is taking a multi-track approach in which new ventures and joint economic deals with Turkey and Iran – such as a rail project involving Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul, and a gas pipeline between Iran and Pakistan – aim to balance its relationships. with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Imran Khan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Pakistan has managed to maintain close ties with the Iranian bloc which challenges Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the Muslim world. © Getty Images

“Greater convergence of economic interests between Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will not harm Islamabad’s position vis-à-vis Tehran and Ankara,” Przybyszewski told Nikkei .

As Pakistan’s diplomatic row with the Saudis improves, experts say relations cannot turn completely back to the good old days.

“Tensions have eased between Pakistan and the Saudis, [and] Arif Rafiq, the president of Washington-based Vizier Consulting, told Nikkei. But Riyadh is unlikely to return to Islamabad on the Kashmir conflict. “

Pakistan wants Saudi Arabia to join its dispute with India.

Regardless of this stalemate, Rafiq said, the Ankara-Islamabad understanding will become stronger over time, and Islamabad will continue to seek better cross-border trade and security cooperation with Tehran.

