Poll: Utahns rates the Bidens in the first month roughly like the last Trumps





Utahns sees President Joe Bidens in his first month in the White House no worse than former President Donald Trumps last month.

Just over half of the state’s residents disapprove of his professional performance 30 days after starting his presidency. But his approval rating is on par with that of former President Donald Trump in Utah red and reliable when he stepped down.

A new Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows 45% of voters approve of the work Biden does, while 51% disapprove, including 40% who strongly disapprove.

When Trump left office, his preference among the Utahns fell to 49% after being in the mid-1950s for the past year, while his disapproval rate was 50%.

Interestingly, Biden and Conservative GOP Utah Senator Mike Lee have the same approval rating among the Utahns, although Bidens ‘disapproval rate is 10 percentage points higher than Lees’, according to the poll.

It shows that the people of Utah are ready to give Biden a chance, said Utah Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Merchant, adding that Lees’ assessment indicates people are tired of his antics.

Still, the poll revealed a large partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Only 20% of those in the survey who identify as Republicans approve of Bidens’ performance, but the number climbs to 95% among Democrats, including 72% who strongly approve. The new president also does better with women than with men.

Biden has made COVID-19 the top priority of his administration. He signed a series of orders and guidelines on the second day of his tenure to take charge of stopping the spread of the virus and which he said would bolster testing, vaccinations, supplies and treatment. He is also pushing Congress for another $ 1.9 trillion relief package that would include direct payments to Americans, support for small businesses and more funding for vaccines and testing.

The Utahns are divided on how he’s doing.

The poll shows that 23% of residents rate Bidens’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic as excellent, 22% good, 16% fair and 32% poor. The remaining 7% are not sure.

Again, Republicans gave her low marks with 45% of her performance on COVID-19 as bad, while 53% of Democrats say she is excellent. He does even better with women than with men.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Utah from February 10-16. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The merchant said anything Biden does about the coronavirus will be difficult.

Weve had a year of someone who literally did nothing. Anyone who asks people to do difficult things will not be really popular, he says.

Biden did not do well in Utah in the November election, garnering just under 38% of the vote. Trump won the state with 58%. Trump, however, left the White House with the lowest approval rating of his presidency nationally and the lowest in Utah in the past year.

Although President Biden came close to winning our states’ presidential vote, a significant number of Utahns show confidence in his ability to pull the country out of the pandemic, said Jason Perry, director of the University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Policy.

Bidens’ approval numbers will likely fluctuate as he successfully manages COVID-19, he added.

In his inaugural address, Biden vowed to unify the country and be the president of all Americans.

Members of the Utah Republican Congressional delegation have previously complained that the administration does not appear to want to work together on issues, including public lands.

Biden has asked the US Department of the Interior to conduct a review of the boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, which were reduced at the start of the Trump administration. It has also banned new oil and gas development on federal lands, which Utah leaders say is hurting the states economy.

Members of the delegation, Governor Spencer Cox and GOP legislative leaders warned Biden not to get ahead.

A name-only exam with predetermined results, which ultimately leads to a unilateral executive decree expanding the boundaries of monuments, will not resolve the root of the problem and will only deepen divisions in this country, they wrote in a statement. last month.

Cox said Bidens’ decision on oil and gas leases was made without coordinating with the state to determine how it would impact rural Utah and the people who live there.

Merchant said he found it laughable that half of the Utahs House members opposed Bidens’ election votes, then complained that he is partisan. Most Utahns in Congress objected to everything Biden mentioned, he said.

Bipartism is a two-way street, and both sides need to be willing to work together, Merchant said. I haven’t even seen our delegation try to work with Joe Biden, and he’s been president for less than a month.

