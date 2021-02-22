HT Updates: Prime Minister Modi Calls for Boosting Indigenous Defense Manufacturing & All Latest News

Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Emphasis should be placed on providing defense equipment to small countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Monday that the country must now move out of an import dependent status and step up its defense manufacturing capabilities, as third world countries with relatively small economies will eagerly await India for their defense needs. defense. Read more

Supreme Court blocks NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal

On Monday, the Supreme Court barred the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from approving the Rs 24,713 crore deal between the FRL led by Kishore Biyani and Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambanis Reliance Retail. Read more

Chhattisgarh CM Sends Proposals Worth Rs.234cr For Tribal Development To Center

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda requesting immediate approval of proposals worth Rs 234.18 crore. Read more

There aren’t too many teams coming back from India with a series win: Ben Stokes

England are looking to bounce back in the four-game test series against India. After winning the first test in Chennai. Read more

Neha Kakkar’s summer dress worth 999 rupees is perfect for a casual day

Neha Kakkar made for a beautiful bride and her wedding outfits still serve as inspiration for many future brides. Read more

Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day, that’s all of us

Have you been sitting groggy in front of your laptop, rubbing your eyes, or rushing to get to work? Read more

Roohi Panghat Song: Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut with her mind-blowing and spooky avatars. look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the first song from his upcoming film, Roohi. With Janhvi as a woman possessed by a ghost. Read more

Watch: Joint Indo-American “ Yudh Abhyas ” military exercise concludes in Bikaner

The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between Indian and US military Yudh Abhyas took place at Mahajan Rifle Range in Bikaner Rajasthans. look