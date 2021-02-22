Politics
HT Updates: Prime Minister Modi Calls for Boosting Indigenous Defense Manufacturing & All Latest News
Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.
Emphasis should be placed on providing defense equipment to small countries: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Monday that the country must now move out of an import dependent status and step up its defense manufacturing capabilities, as third world countries with relatively small economies will eagerly await India for their defense needs. defense. Read more
Supreme Court blocks NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal
On Monday, the Supreme Court barred the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from approving the Rs 24,713 crore deal between the FRL led by Kishore Biyani and Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambanis Reliance Retail. Read more
Chhattisgarh CM Sends Proposals Worth Rs.234cr For Tribal Development To Center
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda requesting immediate approval of proposals worth Rs 234.18 crore. Read more
There aren’t too many teams coming back from India with a series win: Ben Stokes
England are looking to bounce back in the four-game test series against India. After winning the first test in Chennai. Read more
Neha Kakkar’s summer dress worth 999 rupees is perfect for a casual day
Neha Kakkar made for a beautiful bride and her wedding outfits still serve as inspiration for many future brides. Read more
Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day, that’s all of us
Have you been sitting groggy in front of your laptop, rubbing your eyes, or rushing to get to work? Read more
Roohi Panghat Song: Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut with her mind-blowing and spooky avatars. look
Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the first song from his upcoming film, Roohi. With Janhvi as a woman possessed by a ghost. Read more
Watch: Joint Indo-American “ Yudh Abhyas ” military exercise concludes in Bikaner
The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between Indian and US military Yudh Abhyas took place at Mahajan Rifle Range in Bikaner Rajasthans. look
