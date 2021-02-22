Politics
China Says India Hosts This Year’s BRICS Summit: Official
BEIJING : China on Monday expressed support for India in hosting this year’s BRICS summit and said it will work with New Delhi to strengthen cooperation between the five-member group of emerging economies.
India has assumed the presidency of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) for 2021 and is expected to host this year’s summit.
On February 19, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar launched the Indias BRICS 2021 website at the BRICS Secretariat at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.
Asked about India taking over the BRICS presidency this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that Beijing is supporting New Delhi to host the summit. .
“The BRICS is a cooperation mechanism with global influence made up of emerging economies and developing countries. In recent years, it has seen greater solidarity and deeper practical cooperation and influence,” Wang said. .
The BRICS are now a positive, stable and constructive force “in international affairs,” he said, adding that China attaches importance to this mechanism.
“We are committed to deepen the strategic partnership within it to consolidate solidarity and cooperation,” Wang said.
“We support India in hosting this year’s meeting and we will work with it and other members to strengthen the communication dialogue and consolidate the three-pillar cooperation, expand the BRICS Plus cooperation and work for greater progress. as part of the BRICS and also help the world defeat COVID-19, resume economic growth and improve global governance, ”he said.
Wang, however, did not say whether Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend the summit scheduled to be held later this year.
Xi has attended all of the five-member bloc’s annual summits in the past, including one hosted by Russia last year and in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended.
China’s announcement backing India to host the BRICS summit came as the armies of the two countries began to disengage troops stranded in a standoff of more than eight months in eastern Ladakh.
The two countries reached a mutual agreement for the disengagement of troops from the most controversial area north and south of Lake Pangong.
The military commanders of the two armies held the 10th round of talks on the Chinese side of the Moldo / Chushul border meeting point on February 20.
A joint statement issued at the end of a long round of talks said both sides positively appreciated the smooth completion of the disengagement of frontline troops in the Lake Pangong area, noting that it was ‘a significant step forward which provided a good basis for resolving other remaining issues along the LAC region in Sector West.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]