China Says India Hosts This Year’s BRICS Summit: Official

BEIJING : China on Monday expressed support for India in hosting this year’s BRICS summit and said it will work with New Delhi to strengthen cooperation between the five-member group of emerging economies.

India has assumed the presidency of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) for 2021 and is expected to host this year’s summit.

On February 19, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar launched the Indias BRICS 2021 website at the BRICS Secretariat at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

Asked about India taking over the BRICS presidency this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that Beijing is supporting New Delhi to host the summit. .

“The BRICS is a cooperation mechanism with global influence made up of emerging economies and developing countries. In recent years, it has seen greater solidarity and deeper practical cooperation and influence,” Wang said. .

The BRICS are now a positive, stable and constructive force “in international affairs,” he said, adding that China attaches importance to this mechanism.

“We are committed to deepen the strategic partnership within it to consolidate solidarity and cooperation,” Wang said.

“We support India in hosting this year’s meeting and we will work with it and other members to strengthen the communication dialogue and consolidate the three-pillar cooperation, expand the BRICS Plus cooperation and work for greater progress. as part of the BRICS and also help the world defeat COVID-19, resume economic growth and improve global governance, ”he said.

Wang, however, did not say whether Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend the summit scheduled to be held later this year.

Xi has attended all of the five-member bloc’s annual summits in the past, including one hosted by Russia last year and in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended.

China’s announcement backing India to host the BRICS summit came as the armies of the two countries began to disengage troops stranded in a standoff of more than eight months in eastern Ladakh.

The two countries reached a mutual agreement for the disengagement of troops from the most controversial area north and south of Lake Pangong.

The military commanders of the two armies held the 10th round of talks on the Chinese side of the Moldo / Chushul border meeting point on February 20.

A joint statement issued at the end of a long round of talks said both sides positively appreciated the smooth completion of the disengagement of frontline troops in the Lake Pangong area, noting that it was ‘a significant step forward which provided a good basis for resolving other remaining issues along the LAC region in Sector West.