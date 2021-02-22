Ministry sets NTT’s Manikin dam to be built by 2022





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) plans to complete the construction of the Manikin / Tefmo Dam located in Kuaklalo Village, Taebenu Sub-district, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT ), by the end of 2022. The Manikin Dam is the fifth of seven dams expected to be built in NTT province, according to PUPR spokesperson Endra S. Atmawidjaja. “NTT is an area where water is scarce. Therefore, we need several dams as water reservoirs to meet the various demands throughout the season,” Atmawidjaja noted in a statement written here on Monday. Of the seven dams, the construction of two dams has been completed and President Joko Widodo inaugurated them. The works of Raknamo dam in Kupang district were completed in 2018, while Rotiklot dam in Belu district was built in 2019. The Napun Gete dam, located in the Sikka district, will be inaugurated soon. Related News: President Inaugurates Tapin Dam in South Kalimantan “Meanwhile, the Temef dam in the South Central District of Timor (TTS) and the Manikin / Tefmo dam are still under construction,” Atmawidjaja noted. The Manikin River is expected to be the main water source for the Manikin / Tefmo Dam, with a capacity of 28.20 million cubic meters and a normal flood area covering 148.7 hectares. This dam is intended to meet the irrigation needs of 310 hectares of agricultural land in Kupang and can be used as a raw water source to supply 700 liters per second to Kupang Town and Kupang District, for the production of 0.125 MW of electricity for the Microhydro Power Plant (PLTMH) and flood control at 531.70 cubic meters per second. In addition, the Manikin / Tefmo Dam is designed to function as a flood control and tourist site due to its scenic landscape, with typical local NTT architecture. “This dam will also have a morning glory spillway found only at the Jatiluhur dam in Indonesia,” he said.

Related news: Eight dams ready in 2020: Ministry of Public Works

