Nuneaton trader’s plea to Boris Johnson: ‘let’s open up’

Nuneaton trader Jo Williams pleaded with the Prime Minister to let the stores reopen.
The owner of the award-winning Joco said she nervously awaits the Prime Minister’s address to the nation later when he reveals the roadmap out of lockdown – including when non-essential stores can reopen.
The independent business manager told Coventry Live that the “ worst case ” scenario would be not being able to open until May.
“Hundreds and centuries ago, I heard April, that’s what I’ve been working on, if it’s before that, then great, if it’s a week after that, fine but go to May, that would be the worst case for us, I don’t know how we could continue until then, ”she said.
“I just want to be able to open, as soon as possible. We are ready and eager to go, we miss our customers, we miss seeing them.
“The worst part is the wait, there is a lot of pressure and stress, you can’t predict anything.”
The mother of two added: “I had to leave all the staff, they just want to know when they can come back, we need to know when we can get some kind of life back, it won’t be back to normal, we we’re never going to come back to it, but we need to know when we can all start trying to live again. “
Unfair
The multi-award-winning independent retailer has said small stores are losing favoritism towards supermarkets – and that’s unfair.
“Yes, most of them (supermarkets) have outside queuing systems, but once you get in it’s free for everyone, they all get hit,” he said. she declared.
“How’s that fair when I still have six clients at a time, have a one-way system, and all the security measures are in place – but I can’t open. go online, independent companies have worked hard to ensure that we can open safely, so surely we should be able to open the same as supermarkets. “
She said the urgency to open is not just for her livelihood – but also for the future of downtown.
“People need to be confident to come back to city centers, some may never come back, more and more people are shopping online and we need to be able to say ‘look, we’re open, we’re safe, come visit us, “” she said.
“I feel desperately sorry for the pubs and restaurants, I was able to keep selling things through Facebook Live but I didn’t. Beauticians and salons have to be some of the cleanest places – but can’t they open?
When the announcement is due
Later today (February 22), the Prime Minister is due to address ministers in Parliament and speak in the House of Commons this afternoon.
Then he is ready to address the nation on the Covid-19 crisis, straight from Downing Street, around 7 p.m.
There have already been reports of leaks of his plan, including expectations that the rule of six must be reintroduced for outdoor gatherings from March 29.
“I just want to be able to open, as soon as possible, we need to be able to reopen,” Jo concludes.
We run a live blog throughout the lockdown verification day, to keep you up to date with the latest information, join us here.
