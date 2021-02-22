Chinese official reports overhaul of Hong Kong electoral system to ensure governance of ‘patriots’

China faces a critical and urgent task of overhauling Hong Kong’s electoral system, a senior Beijing city official said, in the latest sign that authorities are considering major changes in the coming weeks.

Beijing needed to reform the city’s electoral system to ensure that Hong Kong’s governance is firmly controlled by the patriots, said Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau affairs office at the Chinese cabinet level, on Monday.

Speaking to the China Association for Hong Kong and Macao Studies, Xia said that in order to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system, relevant legal loopholes under the Constitution and Basic Law need to be addressed – and that it was in the central government. communicate these changes to local government.

The remarks follow a number of articles and comments in Chinese state media reports, and are the latest sign that China is considering further restrictions on already limited democracy in Hong Kong, where a committee of 1,200 economic and political elites select the head of the city and Beijing maintains. the power of veto.

Security Law

China has taken various steps to root out dissent in the former British colony since sometimes violent protests erupted in 2019, including imposing a sweeping national security law last year.

Beijing also allowed the local government to disqualify insufficiently patriotic lawmakers. All opposition members of the Legislative Council have resigned en masse after Chief Executive Carrie Lams’ administration used the new rule to expel four lawmakers.

In his comments to Lam in late January, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Hong Kong should be ruled by patriots to ensure the city’s stability after unprecedented unrest in 2019.

Lam, speaking at a press conference on Monday, said Hong Kong needed Beijing to implement electoral reform.

The central government has its power over Hong Kong’s political system, she said, adding that electoral arrangements play an important role.