Working to become one of the world’s leading defense exporters, says PM Modi-ANI

New Delhi [India]Feb. 22 (ANI): Noting the country’s growing capabilities in the defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is exporting defense equipment to more than 40 countries and is striving to become the one of the main exporters in the world.

Speaking during the webinar on the effective implementation of Union budget provisions in the defense sector, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today we export defense equipment to more than 40 countries . We need to get off the list of importing countries in the defense sector and become a major exporter of the sector. ”

The Prime Minister stressed that despite India’s century-old experience in the manufacture of arms and ammunition, the country remains today one of the largest importers of defense products in the world.

“We have a century-old experience of manufacturing weapons and ammunition. During World War I and World War II India provided arms and ammunition. But after independence the situation deteriorated even for small arms, we rely on small countries, ”he said.

“Today we are one of the biggest importers of defense. And that is not something we can be proud of. Let’s be clear, Indians are not lacking in talent and we are not lacking in capability,” Prime Minister Modi said citing how the nation has strengthened its capacity to build ventilators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The country that has the capacity to reach the planet Mars was perfectly capable of producing modern weapons. But importing weapons was the easy way out, which we borrowed,” he added.

The Prime Minister added that India was working at full speed to increase its capacity and capabilities in the defense sector.

“Since 2014, we have tried to instill transparency, predictability and the ease of doing business in the industry. We have taken several strong measures in this sector, including delicitation, deregulation, export promotion and liberalization of foreign investment, ”he said.

To promote Aatmanirbhar’s campaign in the defense sector, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Center has compiled a list of 100 items subject to an import embargo. This makes us ‘Aatmanirbhar’ because of our ability to Manufacturing will improve, dependence on other countries will decrease and there ‘It will be jobs.’

“After more than a decade, there has been a 19% increase in capital spending in the defense sector. After independence, for the first time, the focus is on increasing participation private actors in the defense sector, ”he said. .

Regarding the increasing participation of the private sector in the defense sector, Prime Minister Modi said: “Without the participation of the private sector, the 21st century ecosystem of the defense sector cannot stand.”

Noting that India will play an important role in assisting small countries in their defense capabilities, Prime Minister Modi said: “Small poor countries look to India for their defense needs because the ‘India is able to produce low cost manufacture and quality. Product. ” (ANI)

