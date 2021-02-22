Senior Biden administration officials had worked for CCP-funded organization: report

A recent survey of The national pulse found that senior officials in the new Biden administration have previously held scholarships in an organization funded by the Communist Party of China.

Bidens National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Senior Adviser on China in Policy Planning Mira Rapp-Hooper had once worked as fellows at the Yales Paul Tsai China Center, the organization known to have accepted millions of dollars in financial aid from Party-related sources. Chinese Communist, according to the report in National Pulse.

The Center was re-established in 2016 after a staggering donation of $ 30,000,000 made by the son of the late PaulTsai, vice president and co-founder of Alibaba Joseph Tsai. Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, is believed to have close financial and personal ties with senior Communist Mandarins.

In addition to accepting millions of dollars in grants, the Paul Tsai China Center has frequently hosted Chinese government and military personnel as lecturers and fellows and provided them with a platform to make their views known.

JosephTsaiis also a boss of the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a Chinese Communist Party-backed group exposed by The National Pulse for sponsoring trips to China for journalists and politicians in return for “ favorable coverage and part of the country’s United Front efforts to co-adopt and neutralize sources of opposition to the Chinese Communist Party and encourage positions favorable to Beijing’s preferred policies, ”reports the National Pulsere.

The Center also came under the scanner after a letter from the Education Ministry requested cash-related financial records estimated at around $ 375 million that the organization had received from foreign governments, but failed to report. reported The National Pulse.

Yale Center guest speakers include CCP leaders, PLA advisers, and senior Chinese officials

Although the Center describes its purpose as “to help advance China’s legal reforms, improve US-China relations, and increase understanding of China in the US,” but in reality the Center collaborates extensively with the Chinese Communist Party and its American supporters.

According to the report, those invited to speak at the Center included professors from universities run by the Communist Party of China, CCP apparatchiks and PLA advisers. One of the visiting fellows of the Paul Tsai China Center is Li Qiang, director of the Institute of Military Law, China University of Political Science and Law, and former member of the Legal Tariff Expert Group for PLA Chinese air. Force from 2015 to 2020.

One of the guest speakers at the Center was the Deputy Director General of the Office of Senior Advisers of the People’s Bank of China and Secretary General of the Financial Research Center at the State Council Office. Another was a former official of the China Food and Drug Administration.

In addition to having senior Chinese officials closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese military establishment, the American counterparts at the Center have been fierce supporters of the CCP in the Western media. Guest speaker and senior associate Jamie Horsley tried to deflect blame for COVID-19 from China at a Brookings Institute room titled: “Let’s End the COVID-19 Blame Game: Reconsidering China’s Role in the Pandemic”.

Another senior researcher and guest speaker, Susan Thornton, was among five academics who wrote a letter to the Trump administration, vigorously asserting that “ China is not an enemy. ”

Biden calls CCP Uyghur genocide a different ‘cultural norm’

It should be noted that the revelations about Biden’s senior officials’ connection to the Chinese Communist Party came in the wake of the President’s controversial remarks about China’s treatment of its Uyghur minorities. Biden, at a televised event Wednesday last week, called Chinese Premier Xi Jinping’s inability to speak of the genocide of Uyghur Muslims under a “different standard”.

“The Chinese leadership – and if you know anything about Chinese history – the time China fell victim to the outside world is the time they are not unified at home. Xi Jinping’s central tenet is that there must be a united China under techno control and he uses his reasoning for the things he does on this basis.

However, remarks normalizing the cultural genocide against Uyghur minorities did not please social media users, who were quick to criticize the US president for being kind to China and rationalizing atrocities committed by the Communist Party. Chinese on ethnic minorities.