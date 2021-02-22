India pledged to build defense manufacturing capabilities: PM Modi

New Delhi: India had centuries of experience in manufacturing weapons and military equipment, but after independence this capacity was not enhanced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, saying the country is now determined to build up its defense manufacturing capabilities at a rapid pace.

During a webinar on the effective implementation of the Union budget provisions in the defense sector, the Prime Minister listed a series of measures taken by his government to strengthen self-reliance in the defense sector . “Before independence, we had hundreds of munitions factories. During both world wars weapons were exported from India on a large scale, but after independence, for a number of reasons, this system was not strengthened as much as it should have been, “he said. .

“The condition is such that even for small arms, we have to look to other countries. India is among the biggest importers of defense and it is not a matter of pride,” Modi said. He said it was not that the Indian people did not have the talent or the ability and pointed out that India did not manufacture ventilators before the coronavirus period, but now manufactures thousands of ventilators.

“An India that could reach Mars could have made modern weapons, but it became an easy way to import weapons from abroad,” he said. But now India is working hard to change the situation and India is committed to building its capacities and capabilities at a rapid pace, the prime minister said.

Modi said that with initiatives such as the removal of licenses, deregulation, export promotion, liberalization of foreign investment, the government has taken several measures to give a boost to the defense manufacturing sector. He said that with the creation of the post of Chief of the Defense Staff, consistency in the process of purchasing and inducing equipment had become easy.