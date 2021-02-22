The difference between Jokowi and SBY’s political “ luck ”

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Two family members of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby nasution, will be appointed mayor at the end of this month.

Instead, the 6th President, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), desperately defends his position Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) so as not to be moved from the presidency to the general presidency Democratic Party.

The fate of the political career of the two children of political figures is somewhat different. From Jokowi’s perspective, Gibran can be considered the luckiest. During the implementation of the competition for the election of the mayor of Solo, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo did not have an equal match. As a result, he won over 80%.

Meanwhile, Bobby Nasution, although Bobby’s journey is not as smooth as Gibran’s and he had to go through a trial at constitutional Court. Bobby could still breathe a sigh of relief, having been declared mayor-elect of Medan and immediately being sworn in.

“Al Hamdulillah, Bang Aulia Rahman and I have been appointed mayor-elect and deputy mayor. Of course, we both want to thank the election organizers and the entire Medan City community, ”said Bobby after an open plenary meeting in Medan on Thursday (2/18/2021).

Gibran and Bobby’s success in the 2020 Pilkada certainly has its own impression on the dynamics of Indonesian politics. As we know, since the speech of the two advanced on Pilkada 2020, there is the effect of aji mumpung and the most discussed is the question of political dynasties.

The political dynasty here, of course, has something to do with Joko Widodo’s position as the number 1 person in Indonesia. A very influential person in contemporary Indonesian political history.

You could say that the victory of the president’s son-in-law and the president’s son-in-law has further strengthened the spurs of Joko Widodo. And, of course, that’s a pretty big investment in the Jokowi race’s journey into the political arena in the future.

President Jokowi, even though he is currently in power, still needs a vehicle to exist. Moreover, he is not a party leader like Megawati Soekarnoputri, Prabowo Djojohadikusumo or Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Gibran and Bobby’s victory in the 2020 Pilkada is pretty good political and strategy regeneration. Of course, this applies to President Jokowi’s political ambitions. Because at least, even if he is no longer president, the political progress of the Jokowi race can still be heard in 5 or 10 years.

Blow AHY

It’s different from Jokowi, who is about to welcome his son and son-in-law as mayor. The 6th SBY chairman is seeking a movement initiated by a number of senior executives to remove AHY’s post as the general chairman of the Democratic Party.

AHY, as previously reported, was facing a coup movement which he later called the Democratic Party leadership takeover movement or GPKPD for short. This movement was believed to have been started by a senior party official wearing the Mercy Star symbol.

The move, although the calculation of its strength does not yet seem serious, was greeted with great enthusiasm by SBY, AHY and their supporters. The war of social media tweets and mass media rhyme action continues. SBY even implicitly reminded him that his political opponents should organize a fair competition.

On the other hand, AHY even pointed his muzzle directly at the palate. He said someone from the palace was involved. The charges were then directed against Moeldoko. Retired general and former TNI commander at the time of his father in charge.

But the question of the coup has not yet calmed down, AHY is once again shaken by the question of holding an extraordinary congress, aka the democratic KLB. KLB is a way for Democratic executives who disagree with SBY to grab leadership from AHY.

“Democrats should be a party of cadres, not a family,” Democratic cadre Marzuki Alie said on one occasion.

In fact, it’s only natural that SBY, AHY and their supporters who hold the power of the Democratic Party right now are so angry with the actions of senior Democratic cadres. Because, it must be admitted, after having given up his status as president, the Democratic Party was the sole political vehicle of the SBY family.

This condition is even more complicated, because in two political trials, for example when AHY advanced in the DKI regional election of 2017 and the political process for the election of 2019, the name of AHY did not sell much. and was not able to produce an effective vote. . In fact, the Democratic Party, which had been in charge for 10 years, has been badly damaged. From the dominant party to the middle party.

With the latest political reality not very encouraging, there is no other choice for SBY, AHY’s position should be defended as much as possible in the Democratic Party presidency.

Indeed, if the senior management movement is successful, the position of AHY or other SBY families will rebound. Of course, this is a disaster for the SBY clan. They can be left out and forgotten from the arena of national politics.

On the other hand, if AHY succeeds in maintaining his position and can even turn the situation around, proving that the SBY clan still leads the Democrats, of course, AHY’s ability to run the party will increasingly be taken into account. .

He will manifest himself as a mature and calculating politician. And it could be that AHY will be the main challenger of the Jokowi clan or figures of the main clans of Indonesian politics in the future political challenge. That if it works … that’s it.

quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more detailed information

Login Register