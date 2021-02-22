Outdoor gatherings allowed from next month as Boris Johnson prepares to unveil roadmap out of lockdown





Boris Johnson set to unveil UK roadmap coronavirus lockdown later today, with all schools scheduled to reopen on March 8. The PM will share his four-part plan to lift the lockdown with MPs this afternoon, before unveiling it to the public at a 7 p.m. press conference. READ MORE: When and how could concerts and festivals return in 2021? Industry insiders tell us what to expect From March 29, up to six people or two households will be allowed to meet outdoors, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed. Socializing in parks and public spaces with another person will also be allowed within a fortnight when the rules are relaxed to allow people to sit down for a drink or a picnic. “As long as it’s outside and there are two families, that’s what will be allowed if all four tests are delivered. Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said if “all goes well” two families will be able to meet away from March 29. After: https://t.co/6QlYBV3JEq pic.twitter.com/7rpv1flEN3 – Sky News (@SkyNews) February 22, 2021 It is also believed that people will be able to travel outside their local areas from March 29, although official advice recommends staying in the area and overnight stays will be banned. Outdoor sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, are also expected to reopen at the end of next month. Prior to his speech in the House of Commons, Johnson said: ‘Our priority has always been to get children back to school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as for their mental and physical well-being. , and we will also prioritize the means for people to find their loved ones. those safe. “Our decisions will be made on the most recent data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so as not to undo the progress we have made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to stay others safe. We have therefore defined four key criteria that must be met before we can proceed to each step of the plan. “ According to The temperature, non-essential retail is unlikely to reopen before the end of April, while pubs may open until May. It remains to be confirmed when the music rooms could reopen their doors.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos