China urges Biden to resume dialogue as bilateral ties continue to deteriorate -ANI





Beijing [China], Feb. 22 (ANI): As relations between China and the United States deteriorate, Beijing on Monday called on the administration led by President Joe Biden to resume dialogue.

Addressing the opening of the Lanting Forum on “Promoting Dialogue and Cooperation and Managing Differences: Getting China-US Relations Back on Track,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to lift their restrictions on Chinese educational and cultural groups, media and institutions for Chinese foreign affairs in the United States, removing its obstacles for local governments and American social sectors to engage with China.

“We urge the United States to stop sullying the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and the Chinese political system, to stop complicating itself or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of the” Taiwan independence “forces, and to stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security in internal affairs relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, ”he said, referring to the growing proximity between Taiwan and the United States.

Recently, eight Chinese fighter jets flew in the southwestern part of its air defense zone after a United States-trained defense minister was appointed Taiwan’s defense minister. In November, the United States and Taiwan signed an economic rapprochement project in Washington.

According to the Global Times, Wang said that the first phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on the eve of the Lunar New Year steered Sino-US relations which were struggling to find their way around the crossroads. paths.

In his inaugural address, he attacked former US President Donald Trump for imposing sanctions on the Chinese.

“In recent years, the United States has practically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels,” he said.

“We are ready to have frank communication with the American side and to engage in dialogues aimed at solving the problems,” he added.

It comes weeks after US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken had a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in which he said Washington would continue to defend human rights and democratic values, including including Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and hold Beijing responsible for its abuses of the international system.

According to a State Department statement, Blinken reaffirmed that the United States will work with its allies and partners to uphold our common values ​​and interests to hold the PRC accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including in Taiwan. Strait and its weakening of the international rules-based system.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply over the past year following the Covid-19 pandemic, China's efforts to reduce Hong Kong's autonomy and the trade war between the United States and China. (ANI)







