Jokowi calls on forest burners to be strictly punished without compromise





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo called on the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to order his staff to take firm action against the perpetrators of the forest fires in Indonesia. He said, law enforcement regarding this issue has been carried out without compromise. Instructions have been delivered Jokowi at the national control coordination meeting Forest and land fires with ministers, heads of institutions and regional heads at the Jakarta State Palace, Monday (22/2/2021). “I call for law enforcement measures to be carried out without compromise,” Jokowi said. Also Read: Following Jokowi’s Leadership, Mahfud Forms Team To Study ITE Law “Apply strict penalties for forest and land burners, administrative, civil and criminal penalties,” he said. Jokowi said strict law enforcement must be applied to anyone who burns forests and land, whether on concessions owned by companies, businesses and communities. He wants the sanctions imposed to have a dissuasive effect so that there are no more similar incidents. “I think the chief of police already knows what to do here because we had the experience of doing it yesterday,” he said. Jokowi said 99 percent of forest fires were caused by human activity, whether intentional or negligent. He said the economy has always been the primary motive due to the assumption that clearing land by burning is the cheapest way. Also read: Officers fight to put out 29 forest fires in Riau Therefore, Jokowi felt that it was necessary to find a permanent solution to prevent and manage this forest burning action. In addition to the sanctions, businesses and the public need to be educated so that this does not happen again. “It needs to be reorganized, find a solution so that businesses and communities open up their lands not by burning them,” he said.

