That’s when Boris Johnson will make the announcement of his roadmap – and what he might say





“/> Boris Johnson is due to make his long-awaited roadmap outside of the lockdown announcement today (Monday February 22). The Prime Minister is expected to explain how restrictions in England, in place since January 5, will be gradually relaxed. It comes after Mr Johnson chaired a meeting of senior ministers – the Covid S committee – on Sunday to finalize his roadmap. Register to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Here’s what time the announcement will be made – and what you can expect in terms of any lifted rules. What time is Boris Johnsons announcement? Cabinet will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday to approve Boris Johnsons’ plan. Hours later, the Prime Minister will make a statement to Members of the House of Commons at 3:30 p.m., announcing all the details of his road map out of the lockout. The roadmap will also be posted on the governments website during the Parliament’s speech. At the same time, Public Health England will release data on vaccine effectiveness – how successful coronavirus injections are when it comes to reducing the number of hospitals, deaths and transmission. This information was crucial in developing the roadmap. Mr Johnson will then address the nation at 7 p.m. at a press conference in Downing Street, where he will set out his roadmap and answer questions. MEPs will then vote on the regulation in the coming weeks. What will Boris Johnsons’ roadmap include? A four-step roadmap has been developed, outlining the steps leading to relative normality. It will include the initial easing of measures as well as restrictions that may be relaxed in the coming months. Covid-19 measures will also be eased step by step across England, instead of a return to the regional tiered system. The speed of the vaccination program is believed to have eased some restrictions more quickly than expected. Here’s what the roadmap should include: English schools will reopen for all students on March 8. Outdoor sports clubs and activities after school can also restart. People will be able to socialize outdoors with a friend or relative from another household starting March 8. This means that friends will be able to meet and sit together in a park for a coffee, a drink or a picnic. Current restrictions limit meetings to exercise only. Then larger groups of six people or two households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, from March 29. However, the six-limit rule and social distancing rules are likely to be in place throughout the summer. Tennis courts, golf courses and other outdoor sports facilities will reopen from March 29. Also on this date, organized sport for adults and children, such as grassroots football, can restart. Non-essential stores are expected to reopen later in April, if the infection rate remains stable. Hairdressers may have to wait until the end of this month to reopen. The hospitality industry is not due to reopen fully until May. However, pubs and restaurants could be allowed to serve drinks outside from April if cases continue to decline. What are the four tests? In addition to presenting the roadmap, Boris Johnson will give details of the four new tests the government will use to decide whether the country can take each step. The vaccination program continues successfully

Data shows vaccines are effective in reducing number of hospitals and deaths among vaccinated people

Infection rates unlikely to rise rapidly in hospitalizations, putting pressure on the NHS

Governments’ risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by new variants of the virus that are of concern. The government said tests are currently being completed and the first stage of the roadmap will take place on March 8. How can I watch the ad? You can watch the Prime Ministers’ announcements live on BBC News and Sky News. Downing Street also broadcasts briefings with interpretation into sign language on its YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook pages.

