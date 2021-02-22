China urges US to lift trade restrictions, end interference

Posted: Update:

Andy wong A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing Chinese and American flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on the return to the China-U.S. relations on the right track, at the Foreign Ministry’s office in Beijing on Monday, February 22, 2021. Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called on the United States to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ending what Beijing sees as unwarranted interference in areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

BEIJING (AP) The top Chinese diplomat on Monday called on new US President Joe Bidens to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contact while ending what Beijing sees as unwarranted interference in areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on US-China relations come as Beijing urges Washington’s new administration to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by the former president Donald Trump.

Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges as he sought to address concerns about an imbalance in trade and accusations of Chinese flight of American technology.

Trump also improved military and diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the autonomous island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, while sanctioning Chinese officials accused of abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

We know that the new US administration reviews and assesses its foreign policy, ”Wang told diplomats, academics and reporters at the Lanting Forum. “We hope that American policymakers will keep pace, see the trend of the world clearly, let go of prejudices, let go of unwarranted suspicions and act to bring Chinese politics to their senses to ensure China’s healthy and steady development. American relations. “

While Biden has pledged a re-engagement and a more civilian tone in US diplomacy, it is unclear whether he will make any fundamental changes in Washington’s policy toward Beijing. China faces more opposition than ever in Washington over its trade record, territorial disputes with its neighbors, and accusations of technology theft and espionage. Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support, as do critics of China’s human rights record, especially in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

In his first speech to a global audience on Friday, Biden said the United States and its allies must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China.

Competition with China is going to be tough. This is what I expect, and this is what I welcome, because I believe in the global system that Europe and the United States, along with our Indo-Pacific allies, have worked hard to build. over the past 70 years, ”the president said in remarks virtually at the Munich Annual Security Conference.

Asked about Biden’s comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that China was willing to continue working with all parties to uphold the principle of openness and inclusion.

As is the norm in Chinese foreign policy, Wang put the burden of improving relations on the United States’ shoulders and offered no direct proposals for major breakthroughs, while encouraging increased dialogue.

Wang said that China has no intention of challenging or replacing the United States “and that it is ready to coexist peacefully and seek common development.

Wang urged the United States to stop sullying “the reputation of the ruling Communist Party in China and to stop plotting or even supporting the false words and actions of separatist forces for Taiwan independence and to stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security in internal affairs relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. “

He said the United States should reactivate all levels of dialogue that he said the United States effectively interrupted under the Trump administration, and strengthen cooperation on major bilateral and international issues. The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic recovery are the three biggest issues on which the parties can cooperate, he said.

Regarding trade, Wang said China will defend the rights of American companies while hoping that the United States will adjust its policies as soon as possible, among other things, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese products, lift its unilateral sanctions on companies. and research and educational institutes and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress.

The United States should also lift restrictions on media, education and people-to-people exchanges to reverse the sharp decline in the number of Chinese studying in the United States and Chinese visits for tourism or business, Wang said.

I hope the two sides will work together to bring the giant ship of Sino-US relations back on the path of healthy development towards a bright future with unlimited prospects, ”he said.

While the tone taken towards the United States by high-ranking diplomats such as Wang, senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and President Xi Jinping himself seems more positive than under Trump, the spokespersons of the Chinese Foreign Ministry have often remained combative.

During a briefing on Friday, spokeswoman Hua Chunying contrasted the freak winter weather that plagues Texas with the robust social and economic interactions seen in China during the just past Lunar New Year holiday, without offer no sympathy.

All of this has given us a better understanding of what human rights really mean and how to better protect them, ”Hua said. We are more convinced that we are on the right track and have every confidence in the future. “