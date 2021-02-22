Jokowi sets conditions for foreign workers, that’s the fate of local workers





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo officially issued Government Regulation (PP) No. 34/2021 regarding the use foreign labor (TKA). The policy is an economic framework built by the government so that Indonesia can reap the rewards of technological advancements and skilled human resources. The PP itself aims to improve the quality of human resources (HR) by forcing foreign workers to transfer technology and transfer skills to native Indonesian workers. The Secretary General of the Pan-Indonesian Workers’ Organization (OPSI), Timboel Siregar, said that, in its implementation, this target will meet the needs of investor companies in hiring foreign workers. In line with the flow of investment, which should increase in intensity in the coming years with the presence of Law no. 11/2020 Regarding job creation, the number of foreign workers is also considered to be increasing. “Investors really want to use their workforce. Whether it is capital investments or loans, it has to be linked to the use of foreign workers. It has become a ‘necessity’,” he said. declared Timboel to Bisnis.com, Monday (22/2/2021). Timboel explained that the number of foreign workers in Indonesia currently stands at nearly 100,000 people. This figure, he continued, has fluctuated between 90,000 and 120,000 over the past 5 years. As part of the reform, Timboel said, the number of foreign workers in Indonesia was still 50,000 and was dominated by Singapore and Malaysia. However, in the past 10 years, this industry has been dominated by China as many state infrastructure projects have been funded by the Bamboo Curtain Country. As of May 2020, he explained, the number of foreign workers in the country was 98,902 people. Most of them were foreign workers from China with a share of 36.17%, or more precisely 35,781 people. He believes that the number of foreign workers in the country will continue to grow alongside the number of infrastructure projects, the ease of investment thanks to the Ciptaker Law and the positive economic growth that China has experienced over the past year. According to his calculations, the number of foreign workers in the country could increase by 50%, from nearly 100,000 to 150,000 by 2025. Thus, said Timboel, the obligation for foreign workers to transfer technologies and skills as regulated by the PP. 34/2021 must guarantee its implementation. So it’s not just lip service. “In other words, training must be intensified to improve the capacity of local human resources so that they can take on jobs previously held only by foreign workers,” he continued. quality content

