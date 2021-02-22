Turkish authorities arrest disabled mine clearance expert for terrorism charges

Bilal Konak, a police demining expert who lost his hand and was blinded by an explosion, was arrested yesterday after Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a conviction and sentence for membership of an organization terrorist, Turkish media reported. .

Konak was arrested when he was almost totally disabled and unable to take care of himself. Speaking to Bold Medya, his wife Zlem Konak mentionned her husband had limited motor skills and could not even eat on his own.

Konak was a decorated police officer whose life was turned upside down in 2009 after a bomb exploded outside a school as he tried to defuse it. In addition to losing his eyesight and his right hand, he also lost some of the fingers on his left hand. He has difficulty walking and has hearing loss.

Konak was arrested after an attempted coup on July 15, 2016 for links to the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen.

He was charged with terrorism for having an account at Bank Asya, a commercial bank founded by businessmen affiliated with the Glen movement, and for using the ByLock messaging app. He was released and placed under house arrest after remaining in police custody and in prison for over a month.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has been targeting supporters of the Glen movement since corruption investigations on December 17 and 25, 2013, which involved the Erdoan-era Prime Minister, members of his family and those around him.

Rejecting the investigations as a glenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He stepped up the repression of the movement following the abortive putsch of July 15, 2016, which he accused Glen of having orchestrated. Glen and the movement strongly deny any involvement in the attempted coup or any terrorist activity.

zlem Konak expressed his concerns about the welfare of her husband in prison. “My husband cannot move well and has slow blood flow,” she says. “He is cold all the time, and despite that, he was not allowed to wear extra clothes in prison. The last time I spoke to him he said he was cold all the time.

According to his wife, Konak had difficulty using the prison stairs and could barely use the bathroom due to his motor problems. Konak currently remains in a quarantine cell with only one other person who has tried to help take care of himself.

Following the coup attempt, the Turkish government agreed to activities such as having an account at the now closed Bank Asya, one of Turkey’s largest commercial banks at the time, and the use of the ByLock encrypted messaging application, available on the Apples App Store and Google Play. , as benchmarks to identify and arrest suspected supporters of the Glen movement on charges of membership in a terrorist organization.

Kemal Karanfil, former judge,mentionnedon Twitter that he couldn’t understand how the Supreme Court of Appeal could uphold Konaks’ conviction. He said a blind and partially amputated Konak could not use a smartphone app. He added that the court had not provided any messaging content from the app and that the evidence suggesting he had used the app had been obtained illegally.

What law, what conscience would approve the prisoner of this person? Following the bomb explosion, Bilal Konak, an invalidity decree and 98% invisible, was sentenced to 7.5 years and sent to prison. So who was this introduced by, are you comfortable in your consciousness? Ei, ocuklar perian! Where are you justice, oh justice? pic.twitter.com/yu2uJb5ZdB – sea Faruk Gergerliolu (@gergerliogluof) February 20, 2021

MP of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and human rights activist Mer Faruk Gergerliolumentionned it was amazing that Konak could be imprisoned. “What kind of judge maintains jail time for a 98% disabled man,” he tweeted.

According to a declaration by Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu on February 20, a total of 622,646 people were investigated and 301,932 were arrested, while 96,000 others were jailed because of alleged links to the movement Glen since the failed coup. The minister said there were currently 25,467 people held in Turkish prisons for alleged links to the Glen movement.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!

Related