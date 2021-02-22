February 22 Istiqlal Day: Bung Karno. Soeharto, Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – This February 22, is also known as Istiqlal Day. The Istiqlal Mosque was declared complete after 17 years of construction. President Soeharto inaugurated the Istiqlal Mosque on February 22, 1978, after Bung Karno laid the groundwork on August 24, 1961, at which time coincided with the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, in the presence of thousands of Muslims. This Istiqlal Day commemorates the founding of the mosque, which means independence in Arabic. The existence of the Istiqlal Mosque, designed by Frederich Silaban, has become an icon of religious tolerance as it is close to the Cathedral Church of Jakarta. The site of the Dutch fort, Prins Frederick built in 1837, houses the current Istiqlal Mosque. The cost of building this mosque was US $ 12 million or, at the exchange rate at the time, the equivalent of Rs 7 billion. Read: Istiqlal HR Sidjabat mosque engineer died The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque was carried out again in May 2019. President Joko Widodo inaugurated the renovation on January 7, 2021. The idea for this renovation came from Jokowi after inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the mosque May 30, 2018. This is the first major renovation carried out since 1979 or 42 years ago. The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque has in fact been 100% completed since July 2020. However, it was only inaugurated in the first week of January 2021. The renovation has been fully carried out in the area of ​​this mosque. The scope of the renovation work includes surface layout, structural work, architectural work, mechanical electrical plumbing (MEP), interior work and signage. Renovation, he says Jokowi at that time, it cost 511 billion rupees from the state budget. “The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque to make it more magnificent is not only to be proud, not only for the pride of Muslims but also for the pride of all the Indonesian people, the pride of our nation, Indonesia”, did he declare. . And today, February 22, 2021, exactly 43 years old, the Istiqlal Mosque, which has a capacity of 200 thousand worshipers, was created.







