



Ridgefield artist Greg Herzog paints DNA of Chinese President and Premier XI Jinping With all the worry that China will take control of our health care system and take over our DNA; Greg Herzog, a local artist, thought there might be an interest in President and Prime Minister XI Jinping’s DNA to use his trademark COLOR CODING DNA technique. A quantum reaction algorithm uses a geometric mathematical equation, where X number of points represents the makeup of a subject and each degree of expression in the context of each point is color coded and weighted accordingly. “We know what people or things look like in human form, on MRI scans and brain scans, but what would they look like if they were represented by color?” Herzog questions. The DNA COLOR CODING painting process is surprisingly similar to how models evolve in nature. Since its discovery in the 1960s, chaos theory has enjoyed spectacular success in explaining many processes in nature. A mathematical system can be designed to generate COLOR CODING DNA trajectories, where the degree of chaos can be adjusted. Many naturally occurring chaotic systems form fractals in the patterns that record the process. Herzog arrived at his equation in his own personal quest to understand himself, researching all possible scientific paths of human development, Newton, Galileo, Jung and Max Planck. If a subject was represented by one color or a series of colors, what would it look like? Similar to physicists and economists or the Myers Briggs model, Greg wrote an algorithm that uses a branch of physics that uses quantum theory to describe and predict the properties of a physical system. Herzog analyzes the quantum data of the individual or subject, and then follows a mathematical model to identify and quantify the relationships in the data in order to better understand the true nature of the individual or subject based on the relationships. For more information you can contact Greg @ 203-240-4020 Greg Herzog, has been a former under-four-minute miler, celebrity trainer, entertainer and conditioning specialist from downtown Ridgefield CT and Fairfield County for over 2 decades; Greg has worked with David Geffen, Harvey Keitel, Naomi Campbell, Jan Wenner, Charlie Rose, Edgar Bronfman Jr, competitive athletes, as well as individuals ages 5 to 94, and has studied human performance. the work of his life. This extensive experience led to the development of QUANTUM MAPPING, a mathematical equation to predict and change behavior, as well as a quantum reaction theory: COLOR CODING DNA, to help better understand the foundations of an individual’s composition by performance.

