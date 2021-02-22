SWF Indonesia for infrastructure – Bisnis.com Infographics





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo personally led the training Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) or an investment finance institution called the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA). The head of state aims for the institution headed by Ridha DW Wirakusumah to be able to raise new funds of 10 billion dollars. Complement the state-provided capital of US $ 5 billion. This fund is given priority for national infrastructure projects such as roads, ports and airports. “I estimate that the INA can raise US $ 10 billion from domestic and foreign countries in 6 months. In 2 years, US $ 200 billion,” the president said in conversation with media officials , Wednesday (2/17/2021). Besides Ridha, SWF Indonesia’s ranks included Vice Chairman of the Board Arief Budiman, Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja as Chief Investment Officer, Marita Alisjahbana as Chief Risk Officer and Eddy Porwanto Poo as Chief Financial Officer. “I must stress that the Indonesia Investment Authority, abbreviated INA, has a very strategic position in accelerating sustainable development,” Jokowi said at the inauguration. Meanwhile, in her introduction, Ridha Wirakusumah established three governance plans for the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA). Ridha said that serving as Chairman of the Board is a noble task. However, this meeting was not light. “Indeed, the vision and mission of SWF is extraordinary and the first thing I want to stress is that we want to create an investment climate so that investors can enter Indonesia more comfortably and with more confidence,” said Ridha in a press release at the State Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (2/16/2021). He said that a healthy investment climate would attract the interest and participation of investors to jointly develop Indonesia. Even so, he stressed that this institution was intended to raise capital and not to lend funds.







