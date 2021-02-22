Baluch protesters end Islamabad sit-in after Prime Minister Imran pledges to meet them – Pakistan





Protesters calling for an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan ended a week-long sit-in in the capital on Monday, after being assured Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with them next month.

We don’t have high hopes from this government, but the way they reassured us, we also decided to give them a chance, Sammi Baloch, who has been looking for his father Deen Muhammad since 2009, told Reuters.

She and other families protested across the country for years without much success.

Protesters in Islamabad, 10 families of missing men and around 100 supporters, said they would return if assurances were not followed.

Security officials say many supposedly missing Balochistans have ties to the separatists. But actual legal sanctions have been rare.

The Pakistani military and the Human Rights Ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the story, including questions about specific family members wanted by the protesters.

For a week, protesters held up photos of missing relatives under the watchful eyes of the police surrounding them.

Among them was Baz Khatoon, 60, who was holding a stack of news reports and court documents on his son, Rashid Hussain Brohi. She believes he was detained in Dubai in December 2018, was airlifted to Pakistan six months later, and then disappeared without a trace.

Khatoon said his son moved to Dubai to be safe in 2017 after three male parents, including his father, were found dead after being taken away by security forces over the years.

After Brohi’s arrest, Amnesty International and United Nations bodies investigating the disappearances called on the Emirati authorities not to deport him to Pakistan for fear that he would be killed.

Brohis’s mother obtained a copy of an Emirati travel document showing that Brohis Emirati visa was canceled in June 2019, and that he left two days later on a flight to a small airport in Balochistan. The UAE government’s media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Local news channels reported that he was brought back to Pakistan and accused of sending funds to gunmen responsible for a 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi. But Khatoon said she had not received any official explanation for her situation.

Just tell us our kids are safe, put them in jail, we have no problem with that, Khatoon said.

If they were at least in jail we would know they were safe, at least I could bring food there for my son, or a blanket to keep him warm, or a change of clothes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos