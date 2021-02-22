Boris Johnson to set cautious roadmap to facilitate UK lockdown





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to table a “cautious” roadmap in Parliament on Monday to help the country emerge from the strict stay-at-home lockdown put in place to control the spread of coronavirus infections. The Cabinet meeting will present the latest data on infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the first data showing the effectiveness of vaccines. Based on the latest Covid-19 statistics, Johnson is expected to confirm that all schools will reopen across England from March 8 and that families and friends can begin to be reunited outside under a ‘rule of six’ return for gatherings later in March. Members of Parliament will vote on the regulations, after which the final roadmap will enter into force in the coming weeks. “Today, I will set out a roadmap to get us out of lockdown with caution. Getting children back to school has always been our priority, which we know is crucial for their education as well as for their mental and physical well-being, and we will also prioritize ways for people to be reunited with their loved ones. safe, ”Johnson said, ahead of his statement in the House of Commons. Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we’ll be careful about this approach so as not to undo the progress we’ve made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to be yourself. And the others. safe. So we have set four key criteria that must be met before we can move on to each step of the plan, he said. The main tests cover four aspects: the vaccine deployment program is continuing successfully; evidence shows that vaccines are effective enough to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in people vaccinated; infection rates are unlikely to increase hospitalizations, which would put unsustainable pressure on the National Health Service (NHS); and the risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by new “variants of concern.” Before taking the next step, the government said it would review the data to assess the impact of previous easements. Due to the current relatively even distribution of the virus across the country, restrictions will be gradually relaxed across England at the same time. Downing Street said all four tests are currently satisfied, so the first step will take place from March 8, when the top four priority cohorts for vaccinations – as determined by the Independent Joint Committee on Immunization and immunization (JCVI) – will have received a degree of immunity three weeks after receiving their first dose. The road map is described as a way to balance social and economic impacts, while preserving health and safety. Outdoor environments are known to present a lower risk than indoors in keeping infection rates low, so outdoor activities will be opened earlier than indoor ones. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have set their own roadmaps to facilitate the lockdown, largely following a similar phased approach. As part of the new roadmap, Public Health England (PHE) will release new data on the impact of vaccines on transmission rates.First data suggests reduced transmission of the virus in people who have been vaccinated To date, more than 17.5 million people in the UK have received a dose of the vaccine and over the weekend the government set a new target of July 31 to ensure all adults have received their vaccines to protect against the deadly virus. (Disclaimer: This story was not edited by www.republicworld.com and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)







