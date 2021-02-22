Panama asylum seeker risks extradition to Turkey despite risk of torture

Muaz Trkylmaz, a Turkish businessman arrested at the airport as he left Panama in September, faces extradition to Turkey, where torture and other forms of ill-treatment have become widespread in recent years .

Since September, the Turkish Embassy in Panama has stepped up efforts to expel Trkylmaz on false terrorism charges because of its alleged links to the Glen movement.

The Turkish businessman had previously applied for asylum in the country and is currently awaiting a Panamanian court ruling on his appeal against Turkey’s request in prison. As seen in previous cases, Trkylmaz would be at serious risk of torture and ill-treatment and imprisonment in Turkey if returned by Panama.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, since the December 17-25, 2013 corruption investigations, which involved then-Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his inner circle.

Rejecting the investigations as a glenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began targeting its members.

Erdoan has stepped up the crackdown on the movement following a July 15, 2016 coup attempt he accused Glen of orchestrating. Glen and the movement firmly deny any involvement in the failed coup or any terrorist activity.

Trkylmaz has been accused by Turkish authorities of downloading the ByLock smartphone app, available on the Apples App Store and Google Play, of depositing money at a now closed bank linked to Glen, and of donating to it. Kimse Yok Mu charity, now closed.

The coup attempt sparked a transformation in the use by Turkish governments of transnational repression against its critics abroad. According to recent remarks by Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu, 137 suspected members of the movement were brought back to Turkey from 31 countries as part of the government’s global campaign.

In a recent report Freedom House revealed the intensity, geographic scope and suddenness of the Turkish government’s campaign targeting dissidents abroad and noted that Turkey is number one among countries that have carried out renditions from host states since. 2014.

Turkey has seen a marked resurgence of torture and ill-treatment in detention over the past five years, and in particular since the attempted coup. The lack of conviction on the part of senior officials and the willingness to cover up the allegations rather than investigate them resulted in widespread impunity for the security forces.

In two reports published in August, the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) confirmed the persistence of ill-treatment, torture, informal interrogations and restricted access to a lawyer as well as a fundamentally flawed medical service. screening system in Turkish detention centers.

According to a report by the leading opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Sezgin Tanrkulu, who is also a prominent human rights activist and deputy chairman of the Human Rights Committee in parliament , a total of 27,493 people were victims of torture and ill-treatment between 2002, when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power, and in 2020, 86 more died as a result of such ill-treatment. treatments.

While 988 cases of torture or ill-treatment were reported in 2002, that figure rose to 3,534 in 2020, the report said. Enforced disappearances, which were common in Turkey in the 1990s, reappeared following the failed coup of July 2016, according to the report.

Most of the victims of torture and enforced disappearances after 2016 were individuals with suspected links to the Glen movement.

