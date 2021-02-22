Jokowi to visit NTT, 1,000 combined Indonesian national police officers on standby





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to resume a working visit to the eastern region of Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday (23/2). This time the President will travel to Sikka Regency to inaugurate the Napun Gete Dam and monitor the food estate in central Sumba Regency. There has been strict security against the number one person in Indonesia. A total of 1,000 personnel from Sikka Kodim, Ende Kodim, East Flores Kodim, Maumere Brimob, Sikka Police, Ende Mobile Brigade and BKO from Kupang have been alerted. Kodam IX / Udayanas acting as Koops Pam VVIP for Bali and Nusa Tenggara, with Polda, local government and other supporting elements, offer the best and the greatest guarantee of safety. “Everything related to the planning, preparation and implementation of VVIP security should always be done seriously and seriously, and there is no such thing as routine activity,” said Pangdam IX / Udayana, Major General . TNI Maruli Simanjuntak in her post, which was read by Danrem 161 / Wira Sakti, TNI Brigadier General Samuel Petrus Hehakaya as Dansatgas Pamwil NTT to Apple VVIP security team for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia on Monday (02/22). According to him, the deployment of troops should be done to verify the readiness of the Security Task Force VVIP, both individually and in units as well as an understanding of the duties and responsibilities of each element of the Task Force as well as the the steps and actions taken to resolve the issue in accordance with the applicable Security Protap VVIP. Pangdam IX / Udayana advised to take advantage of the deployment of troops as a means of coordination and communication between the security elements, mainly to ensure the proper functioning and avoid the slightest error in the execution of tasks. “The clarity of tasks, responsibilities and chain of command must be understood and used as guidelines, so that our work becomes effective and efficient in order to achieve optimal security goals and objectives,” explained Pangdam IX / Udayana. At the end of his tenure, Pangdam IX / Udayana ordered all personnel involved in the Security Working Group to understand and master the VVIP security routine, maintain discipline and chain of command, coordinate in a manner optimal with the other security elements and to immediately report any irregularities in implementation. “Advice on the discipline of the Covid-19 health protocol and 3M’s implementation,” he added. [cob]







