The Silent Serpent: Why China’s influence on US universities has gone unnoticed

How President Joe Biden handles U.S. relations with China will be closely watched and judged.

At first, the president seems to want to stay on a trajectory framed by the recognition that we are again in the era of competition from the great powers. For that, the Biden team is to be congratulated. However, it is what the administration does in the weeks and months to come that will determine whether history attributes them horns or halos.

An important question already unresolved is whether the relationship between U.S. colleges and universities and their Confucius Institutes, the Chinese-funded cultural centers residing on campus, will be made public. Already, it proves that a test of Bidens’ candidacy is harder on China than Obama’s notorious accommodating government.

Before getting to the heart of the matter, let’s review what went well.

>>> China’s soft war against America

On his first day in office, the new Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, adopted his predecessor’s determination that China is engaged in genocide against its Uyghur population. The Chinese government is bringing together this Turkish Muslim minority in concentration camps by the millions in order to sinize them, that is, to reshape and subjugate their culture and their Muslim faith in a practical way for the Chinese Communist Party.

The administration has also sent all the right signals on Taiwan politics. Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States attended the inauguration of Bidens, the first time this has happened since the United States formally transferred diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. Weeks later, Biden prioritized U.S. concerns about the safety of Taiwanese directly with Xi Jinping in their first phone call since the election. And Biden’s State Department announced a meeting between his acting Assistant Secretary for East Asia and Pacific Affairs and the Taiwanese Ambassadorial Convention passed by the Trump administration that should not be held. for granted. So far, so good. In Washington, there is more consensus on China than on many other issues. This means that, in his dealings with Beijing, Biden does not have to stoop, as he does on many domestic issues, to the barked hard left of his own party.

But then comes the question of the Confucius Institutes.

Last week, Bidens third in the Oval Office, it emerged that he was rejecting yet another Trump administration proposal, this one officially known as establishing the requirements for certified schools in the undergraduate and graduate program. exchange visitors to disclose agreements with Confucius institutes and classrooms. This rule, proposed on the last day of 2020, would have forced American educational institutions that host a Confucius Institute to reveal what is in the contract between them. The rule was intended to bring transparency to these arrangements, allowing everyone to see whether, in return for huge sums of money institutes bring to our campuses, China demands that university professors not mention all three. Ts: independence of Taiwan, enslavement of the Tibets or Tiananmen. Square, where the Communist Party slaughtered thousands of pro-democracy protesters in 1989. Other topics potentially off the table now include the ongoing Uyghur genocide and Beijing’s growing crackdown on Hong Kong.

The proposed Trump rule has been well received by those in the Department of Homeland Security. So there was dismay when U.S. immigration and customs officials told the Washington Examiner that the ICE could confirm the rule was withdrawn on January 26. ICE is not speculating on any future rules or policies proposed prior to the decision.

This report seemed to strike a nerve. A White House spokesperson quickly told Voice of the Americas Patsy Widakuswara that the Biden administration’s claim that the draft rule was removed from the Federal Register is false. The explanation was that the Trump administration had never submitted to the federal registry until the proposal had been forwarded to the Office of Management and Budget, where it was stuck in the OMB’s interagency review on the day of the inauguration. On that day, the new White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain froze all regulatory processes, as his predecessors had done, automatically withdrawing the rule.

The White House has not said what it is proposing to do now, but the way forward must be clear: restore the rule and do it quickly so that there is no ambiguity. The rule is about transparency and accountability, which Biden’s team has preached throughout the campaign and since entering the White House.

The rule is also in line with the tone of Bidens’ phone call with Xi, as reported publicly.

>>> Understanding the Chinese challenge in the United States

It is important to note that requiring such transparency is neither new nor onerous. We demand the same from those who receive political donations and from companies that communicate with their investors. Why wouldn’t we demand this basic level of transparency from our higher education institutions that have Confucius Institutes?

To be clear, these institutes are nothing more than influence operations. Yes, Hanban, the Chinese entity that manages the institutes presents itself as reporting to the Ministry of Education. Its website compares institutes to the British Council, the Germanys Goethe Institute, the Spains Cervantes Institutes and the Alliance Française and emphasizes Chinese language education. But these are all false statements.

As a 2015 Heritage Foundation research report noted, Hanban is governed by a council chaired by a member of the ruling Communist Party of China Politburo, Vice Premier Liu Yandong. The party’s highest-ranked female member, Liu is a former director of the United Front’s Labor Department, which carries out covert action by attempting to influence organizations in other countries in support of Chinese foreign policy goals. and also conducts clandestine intelligence operations. Although Ms. Liu left Hanban in 2017 because of all the bad publicity, it is clear what the institutes intend to do here in the United States.

A report by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs also found that the Chinese government has provided more than $ 158 million in funding to U.S. schools for Confucius Institutes since 2006 and that a number of schools do not have not correctly declared this funding.

The Biden administration is moving from a good start phase to an action phase. All watch attentively. Swift action on the Confucius Institutes would go a long way in establishing that his tough and realistic approach to China is here to stay.