Prime Minister Imran Khan concerned about Haleem Adil Sheikh’s health as PTI lawmaker joins JPMC





Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh of PTI, addresses the media. Geo.tv/FilesPM Imran Khan telephoned Sindh governor Imran Ismail to express his concerns over the health of Haleem Adil Sheikh, the spokesperson said. in political activities “Sheikh tells Geo News that 50 PPP workers associated with the Lyari gang war” were hired by the PPP to kill me “

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the health of the ruling PTI leader in Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh, a spokesperson for the governor said in a statement on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with the governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, during which he expressed his concern about the health of Haleem Adil Sheikh. The head of the PTI was transferred last night to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) after complaining of chest pain.

Ismail briefed the prime minister on the current situation, as well as details of the alleged torture of Sheikh in custody. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan has assured [required] action ”in this regard, added the spokesperson.

Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, “is involved in political activities” and the provincial cops “were showing impartiality,” the governor said.

The director of the central prison denied that Sheikh was assaulted in the prison.

‘Retaliatory actions’

Ismail also spoke at a press conference on Monday evening, calling for the impeachment of Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar and saying anarchy was “endemic” in the province.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addresses a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan on February 22, 2021. Geo News / via Geo.tv

“The Sindh IG seems to have failed. It has no interest in protecting the dignity of the police,” the governor said. “Retaliatory measures are taken against the workers of the PTI after the by-elections in Sindh.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh was accused of terrorism. He was tortured in the central prison [Karachi]”, He added, noting that the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly has” a privilege “, or certain exemptions.

He further noted that a PTI employee, Sameer Sheikh, had also been arrested but had to be taken to hospital in accordance with a court ruling. “The prison administration does not obey the court order,” he added.

50 people “ hired by the PPP to kill me ”

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who was last admitted to NICVD after complaining of chest pain, has been transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC).

Speaking to Geo News, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly alleged that 50 workers from the provincial ruling party and associated with the Lyari gang warfare “were hired by the PPP to kill me.”

“Is there only one room in the prison? Video of the room where I was beaten for 18 seconds should be shown,” Sheikh said. “50 people from [Lyari] the gang war was started by the PPP to kill me.

“I was placed in the neighborhood of Daesh terrorist Saad Aziz. I received no second-class prison,” said the PTI chief, adding that he had told the prison administration that his life was in danger.

“A policeman named Ehsan Mehar saved my life,” he added.

Sindh government ‘punishes and targets’ Haleem Adil Sheikh

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz alleged that the government of Sindh “punished” Sheikh for pointing out his incompetence and “targeted” him for “political revenge”.

“The PPP recruited the police for political reasons,” said Faraz, demanding that the Sindh government immediately release the PTI leader.

“Democracy has always been affected by the politics of money,” he said, adding that the ruling PTI had always taken practical steps to eradicate corruption in senatorial elections.

“There is no moral or legal justification for violence against Haleem Adil Sheikh. The politics of violence is the motto of the PML-N,” Faraz added.

“ Time to act against Sindh IG ”

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi also released a statement regarding the alleged torture of Halem Adil Sheikh, saying he also spoke with the PTI chief.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh was admitted to hospital. He was attacked in prison by 50 PPP thugs,” he added, promising to take up the affair with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is time to take action against Sindh IG, interior minister and chief secretary,” Zaidi said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh “ again denounces allegations ”

Responding to Sheikh’s assertions, Sindh Minister’s chief adviser on prisons, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, said the PTI leader “is once again making allegations”.

Jakhrani, while speaking to Geo News on the phone, explained that when Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken inside the prison, some inmates chanted slogans.

“The prison administration sensed the situation and brought him back to safety,” he said, adding that the PTI leader was being held in a special cell in Karachi central prison.

“As can be seen in the video, the situation returned to normal within 20 seconds,” added the assistant.

Earlier today, the central prison administration also released CCTV footage of the prison in response to allegations of torture on Sheikh.

The photos, captured from CCTV footage, show the PTI leader was admitted to the prison under security. It was also seen in the video that, as Haleem Adil Sheikh was brought to the central prison, some incarcerated party workers started chanting slogans after seeing him near the waiting room.

“The suspect was returned to the prison for fear of any harm,” said the chief superintendent of the central prison.

PTI “ works to sow chaos ”

In addition, the PPP MPA and Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah also retaliated against statements by ruling party leaders, claiming that the PTI was “a group of politically immature people, whether at the federal level or provincial”.

“The PTI is working to wreak havoc after its failure in the by-elections and on all sides,” Shah said, adding that the ruling party did not want to improve politics and society but “just wanted to spread violence and chaos “.

“First, there has been a flood of allegations against Sindh policemen and now [they have leveled] allegations against the prison administration. We will not allow the PTI party to succeed in its nefarious intentions with every step it takes. “

Additional reporting by Afzal Nadeem Dogar and Zeeshan Shah from Karachi

