Supreme Court dismisses Donald Trump’s election challenge in Pennsylvania – Philly news, sports, weather, traffic and top spots





Today is National Margarita Day! Several bars and restaurants are celebrating today with specials on drinks and meals.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather AdvisoryLlarisa Abreu has the weather forecast from eyewitnesses.

3 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses Donald Trump’s election challenge in Pennsylvania The Supreme Court on Monday officially dismissed a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes in Pennsylvania that split judges just before the election. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Bucks County Law Enforcement Officials Investigate Martial Arts As A Non-Lethal Use of Force The event was hosted by Philadelphia City Councilor David Oh.

3 hours ago

A teenager accused of shooting a man at the Montgomery County bowling alley turns into love, Monroe reports.

3 hours ago

Northbound lanes of I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge reopen after tractor-trailer fire The truck caught fire early this morning.

3 hours ago

Digital Brief: February 22, 2021 (AM) Janelle Burrell has your morning titles.

7 hours ago

Six Flags plans to open all of its theme parks for the 2021 season, Six Flags will limit the number of people in its parks and guests will need to make reservations in advance of their visits.

8 hours ago

Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to provide update on mass shootings that injured 8 people near Olney Transportation Hub Press conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

8 hours ago

A 17-year-old wanted by shooting at our city’s driveway who killed a Philadelphia man, injured 4 others surrenders, police SayHoward Monroe reports.

8 hours ago

Teachers in Philadelphia to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Monday This is part of a larger effort to bring children back to class for in-person learning.

8 hours ago

Jamel Barnwell, 17, wanted for murder in our city alley, killing a Philadelphia man and injuring 4 others, Howard Monroe reports.

9 hours ago

Part of I-95 North closed after overnight truck Video from the FireCell phone shows flames engulfing the 18-wheeler just before 2 a.m. Monday.

9 hours ago

Winter weather advisory Larisa Abreu has the latest forecast.

9 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Reports from Lauren Casey.

16 hours ago

More than 100 shelter dogs, cats displaced to Fort Worth arrive in Delaware. Dogs and cats are available for adoption.

16 hours ago

The Philadelphia DA office to provide an update on the mass set of Broad & Olney There will be a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday.

16 hours ago

Man hospitalized after shooting in Dave & Buster’s parking garage: Police There are no arrests in the shooting.

16 hours ago

A teenage girl wanted for murder in our town shot this man, wounding 4 others, reports Alicia Roberts.

16 hours ago

1000 socks collected for cancer patients The sock drive took place in Rittenhouse Square.

17 hours ago

Montgomery County Students Unite to Celebrate Black History Month They participated in the annual Walk for Unity at Colonial Elementary School.

17 hours ago

Camden Woman is helping run Camden’s only 24-hour warming center for cold weather in the area, Howard Monroe reports.

17 hours ago

Black Chefs Team Up to Team Against Hunger in Philadelphia 20% of proceeds will go to Everybody Eats to help fund their mission.

17 hours ago

More Philadelphians are getting a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine CVS administered the injections on Sunday.

17 hours ago





