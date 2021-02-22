Opinion | If you served Trump, you don’t have the right to criticize Biden





Now would be a good opportunity for Trump’s aides and facilitators to favor us with their silence as President Biden attempts to clean up the mess he has inherited. Instead, many Trump supporters are trying to undermine the new president early on. Last week, the right-wing attack machine accused Biden of being an apologist for China’s horrific abuses against the Uyghurs. Biden rejects the Uyghur genocide under different Chinese standards, screamed the New York Post. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Biden echoed the Chinese propaganda line. Former national security adviser HR McMaster accused Biden of fanaticism disguised as cultural sensitivity. It was a gross deformation of Bidens remarks at a CNN town hall. Biden explained to Chinese President Xi Jinpings the reasons for his inhumane policy that there must be a united and tightly controlled China. But he also said he told Xi that the norm in the United States is for the president to talk about human rights violations. Biden has made it clear that China will have an impact on what Xi does in Hong Kong, what he does with the Uyghurs. In short, Biden was not condoning Chinese human rights violations like Trump himself so often did. Former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in his memoir that Trump even told Xi that the construction of concentration camps for Uyghurs was exactly the right thing to do. Trumpist criticism is equally blatant of Bidens’ approach to Iran, which is to try to restart nuclear negotiations, without calling on Iran for a militia attack on a state-run military base. United in Iraq last week, ending support for the Saudi Yemen war and removing the Iranian-backed Houthi movement from the terrorism list. Pompey protests that adopting the European Union’s accommodation model … will guarantee Iran the path to a nuclear arsenal. The Biden administration plays into the hands of the Ayatollahs, fumes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Biden follows Obamas’ completely mistaken notion that appeasing Iran will prompt it to adopt more civilized behavior on nuclear and other issues, written Bolt. You would think Trump ended, or at least reduced, the threat posed by Iran with his maximum pressure sanctions strategy. Wrong. Since Trump walked out of nuclear deal in 2018, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has dramatically increased 12 times. State Secretary Antony Blinken said Iran could produce enough fissile material to make a nuclear bomb in a matter of months. This flies in the face of Pompeo’s bland assurances that Iran would never restart its nuclear program. We are confident that the Iranians will not make this decision, he said on November 4, 2018. Pompeo also said in 2018 that Trump was warning the world that the Iranian terrorist regime was going to stop funding Lebanese Hezbollah, carry out terrorist attacks around the world, and provide the Houthis with missiles to strike Saudi Arabia. This behavior must change, Pompeo said. Except, oops, the Irans’ behavior hasn’t changed even after the Trump administration killed Force Chief Irans Quds Qasem Soleimani last year. Trump supporters may try to blame the latest Iranian aggression on Biden’s alleged weakness, but criticism quickly collapses. Trumpists, for example, are mad about Biden taking the Houthis off the terrorism watch list. But the Trump administration only added them to the list Jan 19. If the terrorist designation was so important, why did Trump wait until the day before he left to issue it? Like much of Trump’s foreign policy, it was an inconsistency disguised as harshness. Had Biden not removed the Houthis from the list, it likely would have made it more difficult to negotiate a peace settlement or provide humanitarian aid to Yemen. There is no guarantee that the Biden approach will work. But we know Trump’s policies have failed. Biden deserves a chance to chart a different course without being sniped by the followers of Trumps.







