Turning Tide | Asian Legal Affairs



Although the COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that Indonesia’s GDP is expected to contract by 1% in 2020, Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to rebound strongly this year. Lawyers across the country talk about the impact of the pandemic on their work, as well as some of the important lessons they learned from this time.

At the time of writing, Indonesia’s mass vaccination campaign is underway, with President Joko Widodo being the most prominent beneficiary. And the vaccine is expected to provide a much needed boost to the Indonesian economy. The country’s GDP is expected to contract by 1% in 2020, according to figures from the Asian Development Bank, and then grow by 5.3% this year, a marginal improvement from the growth rates seen in 2018 and 2019.

The pandemic has made our customers wait to see, especially with regard to large transactions. The parties are putting their transactions on hold because no one knows how long this pandemic will last. Bono Daru Adji, Assegaf Hamzah and partners

The mood is therefore unsurprisingly optimistic, and it is no different among lawyers, who see the past year as a time of resilience, adaptation and reflection. The pandemic has made our customers look forward to seeing, in particular, in relation to size transactions. The parties have suspended their transactions because no one knows how long this pandemic will last, recalls Bono Daru Adji, managing partner of the largest Indonesian law firm Assegaf Hamzah & Partners, which is in a strategic alliance with Singapore Rajah & Tann. We have seen some transactions, which had started before the pandemic, suspended, while others were abandoned.

From Ajis’ observation, transactional / corporate practice had the most impact. Here we see the shift from large transactions to various advisory services, ranging from contract termination, to force majeure, he notes. Our ability to change gears quickly allows us to continue to work with our clients through these unprecedented times. Even when we are not providing consulting services, we remain in standby mode, ensuring that we are ready to go when our clients are. Throughout this period, we understand the financial situation of our customers and do everything we can to continue to help our customers.

Iril Hiswara, managing partner of Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung (HBT), which operates in association with Herbert Smith Freehills, says the impact on work levels has been very limited. Our staff coped wonderfully and our clients quickly adapted to negotiation and online audiences. Despite the ongoing lockdowns, we have seen many types of deals restart mid-year, and some deals that were in the works when the pandemic hit are still completed on time, he observes. The transition to remote work was easier than we thought, and we have supported staff with PPE, testing, networking resources and online support, as well as more hands-on support around computer and printing equipment outside the office.

Despite the pandemic, there is a surge in technology-related transactions and investments, says Vik Tang, senior international advisor at HBT. A few [of this was] out of necessity as the pandemic affected some business models, but also when companies responded by accelerating technological transformation for all types of businesses, following recent regulatory changes, he notes. Observed a strong investor appetite for this type of transaction, in particular in e-commerce and fintech, such as online payment platforms.

On the dispute side, the pandemic has impacted all work that required attending physical hearings, including courts, arbitration and investigations, according to Narendra Adiyasa, partner and head of dispute resolution at HBT. . Courts will close for several days if a case is confirmed, but generally operate as usual. There is very limited use of e-court applications even with e-court repositories, audiences are still largely conducted in physical environments, he says. Criminal Investigations and Dawn Raids Continue Most investigative interviews are conducted through face-to-face meetings although we have seen virtual interviews. Virtual hearings were already more common in international arbitration, and we had a local arbitration conducted virtually.

LUMINOUS POINTS

Adji highlights two clear positives of the pandemic period. Working from home was definitely a highlight as it allowed our team to work more efficiently and at the same time we were able to reduce costs for clients, he says. The second strong point is technology because in terms of service, we have been able to fully appreciate and use the available technology to build a closer relationship with our clients, for example by organizing webinars that are tailored to specific client needs or generals. Unlike face-to-face meetings, we can run webinars more frequently and reach a larger audience, some of our webinars were open to all client employees.

David Dawborn, senior international lawyer at HBT, has similar sentiments. The silver lining was the wonderful response from the staff which got us fully online in just a few days. This includes our sales teams, who have gone above and beyond in providing support systems, equipment and office services, he says. The willingness to stay in touch from a distance has actually improved our communication with staff and customers, and there are lessons from this experience that we will use even if we return to normal. Keeping in touch with clients regularly, even just for occasional recordings, has helped everyone involved, personally and professionally.

Dawborn adds that since everyone has been touched in the world, including customers, and the common goal has helped build even stronger personal relationships. Our smooth transition to online execution and advice could even strengthen and help expand our customer base after the pandemic, he says.

Adji agrees that the pandemic has brought lawyers closer to our clients, and in many cases the firm has gone beyond simply providing legal services. We expect this trend to continue and our relationship to evolve as we move through not only the pandemic, but also major changes in the Indonesian regulatory landscape. Our customers know that we always appreciate their trust and support, and this will always be expressed by us at year-end thank you notes to all. Their trust and commitment allow us to deepen the existing relationship, he says.

GREAT TAKEAWAYS

So what have been the main lessons learned for lawyers during this time? For Adji at AHP, it was all about staying agile and embracing technology. Second, to further develop our crisis management team, which is available to customers in the future, he observes. Finally, to constantly check the well-being of our teams, as during the WFH, the members of our team have generally worked harder but are less likely to live in society. We believe that well-being is the main factor that will enable us to provide top-notch legal service.

Hiswara at HBT says you need to take care of your employees, support them and trust them first, and then encourage them to provide that care to customers. In complex and stressful times, keep people focused on the simple mechanics of our business: winning, doing, and completing work to support the customer. Keeping it simple both recognizes and relieves the stress that hangs over us all right now, he adds.

