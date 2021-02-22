Boris Johnson to unveil cautious roadmap to lift England lockdown – what we know so far





Read it Monday February 22, 2021, 9:37 a.m. Update Monday February 22, 2021, 9:37 a.m. “/> What we know so far about the upcoming announcement regarding England’s exit from lockdown (Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) Today (February 22) Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his four-step roadmap to emerge from England’s lockdown. Johnson is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons announcing full details of the four-step roadmap at 3:30 p.m. Register to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Later that evening, at 7 p.m., Johnson will then give a press conference in Downing Street where he will explain his road map to the nation and also answer questions. Cautious roadmap outside lockdown Johnson said: Today I will set out a roadmap to get us out of lockdown with caution. Our priority has always been to get children back to school, which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical well-being, and we will also prioritize the means so that people can find their loved ones safely. Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we’ll be careful about this approach so as not to undo the progress we’ve made so far and the sacrifices each of you have made to be yourself. And the others. safe. We have therefore set four key criteria that must be met before we can proceed to each step of the plan. Four tests The roadmap will outline the four steps to easing restrictions – before England takes the next step, the government will review the data to assess the impact of previous easements. This assessment will be based on these four tests: Vaccine deployment program continues successfully

Evidence that shows vaccines are effective enough to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in those vaccinated

Infection rates not at risk of outbreaks of hospitalizations that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS

While government risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by the new variants of concern Government Says: All four tests are currently satisfied, so the first stage will be processed from March 8, when the four main priority cohorts for vaccinations – as determined by the independent JCVI – will have received a degree of immunity , three weeks after being offered their first dose. In a statement, the government also explained that due to the current and relatively even spread of the virus across the country, restrictions would be eased step by step across England at the same time. Reopening of schools Schoolchildren in England are expected to be able to return to their desks from March 8, with after-school sports and outdoor activities also allowed. Leisure activities in a public space, such as a park, will also be allowed between two people, meaning they can sit together for a coffee, a drink or a picnic. Also from that date, residents of nursing homes in England will be entitled to a regular visitor, where they can meet inside and hold hands. Visitors must wear PPE and be tested beforehand. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: This is just the first step in getting back to where we want to be. We need to make sure that we keep the infection rate low, to allow for more step-by-step visitation in the future. Outdoor meetings From March 29, outdoor gatherings of six people or two households will be allowed. It is understood that this also includes the private gardens. From this date also, it is understood that outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis or basketball courts, will also reopen, with the return of sport for adults and children. Clear advice is needed The England and Wales Police Federation (PFEW) has urged policymakers in England and Wales to avoid conflicting messages on future Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, after research seems to suggest that only 10% of officers felt their previously introduced credentials were clear. . PFEW National President John Apter said: Given that more than 60 rule changes were introduced during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that only 10% of police officers who responded to our survey said they found the Covid-19 rule changes to be clear. We have been saying from the start that there needs to be clear advice on what people can and cannot do; otherwise, people will inadvertently fall into lawlessness or may take advantage of conflicting messages. And it is my colleagues who are on the front lines of these changes, who continually play catch-up to familiarize themselves with the latest information.

