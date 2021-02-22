As Gupkar returns for talks with Pak, here are some times they echoed





As India-China accepts LAC’s “ total disengagement ”, ex-Jammu Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Monday urged the Center to hold talks with Pakistan to end terrorism in the territory of Union, claiming that “ friendship ” was the key to development in the region. Previously, too, he had expressed this wish in the Lok Sabha – lamenting that border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir. His Gupkar ally – Mehbooba Mufti also urged the Center and the Imran Khan government to “ overcome their political compulsions and engage in dialogue ”, amid the “ mounting losses ” on both sides of the Line of Control ( LoC).

Farooq Abdullah has spoken in LS since his release from detention; urges the Center to “ speak with Pak ”

Here are examples where the ‘Gupkar alliance’ echoed in Pakistan: Pulwama attack

After the horrific Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in February 2019, Abdullah said: “Such attacks (from Pulwama) will continue and will not happen again until the Kashmir issue is politically resolved. Please don’t beat us. Role in it (attack) and we are not with it (terrorism). We want to live with dignity, study and earn our two meals and do not wish to build castles. “

Along the same lines, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “I want to say two things. First, what is the reason why young Kashmiris do such things. For example, how did they reach this level? where they are no longer afraid, be a reason. Do you really think that the army was which until this day has not worked, will work now? “

Mufti also echoed Khan’s words, saying, “Today 10-15 young men are joining the activism in each village because you (BJP) suppressed their voice. People have no other choice. They think we can go to jail or go looking. Therefore, they think it is better to take up arms and die. “

Mehbooba Mufti says ‘J&K youth are forced to take up arms or go to jail because of BJP’

Post-Balakot strike

After the Indian Air Force airstrike on Balakot, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “You have elections this year, we understand that shouting against Pakistan would increase your chances of winning the elections” middle of Lok Sabha’s election campaign – where Pulwama and Balakot were key poll questions.

Likewise, Mufti said: “Of course, the rhetoric of war has more to do with the impending elections than anything else.”

Mehbooba Mufti complains about the victims of the violation of the ceasefire; calls for Indo-Pak dialogue

Post-repeal of section 370

The Gupkar alliance and Pakistan have called the repeal of Article 370, the bifurcation of Jammu-Kashmir into two Union territories – J&K and Ladakh as “unconstitutional”. The J&K reorganization bill was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Since then, several other changes have also been made to UTs – including changing domicile rules, integrating the J&K framework with the central framework, removing the Roshni law. The Gupkar alliance opposed all these changes, demanding the restoration of statehood in Kashmir and the restoration of Article 370. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly lamented the repeal of the article 370, often calling for international intervention, which was totally rejected.

Urgent talks with Pakistan

Earlier today, Abdullah said: “If we want to end (terrorism), we have to talk with our neighbor”. Quoting the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said: “You can change your friends but not your neighbors. This is the reality of the day. I call on the government to take the same approach it had with the China stalled in Ladakh and started withdrawing its troops. The same is needed here to get J&K out of this (terrorism). “

Echoing him, Mufti also urged the Center and Imran Khan to “overcome their political compulsions and engage in dialogue”. Recalling the ceasefire signed by ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and ex-Pakistani PM Ge. Pervez Musharraf, she felt that would be a “good starting point”. The comments from the two leaders come amid multiple unprovoked violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan, which were countered by the Indian military. On the other hand, the Pakistani Prime Minister has only sowed fear on India at all stages of the world, showing no propensity to curb terrorism or engage in dialogue.

“Talk to Pakistan like you did to China; end the terror ‘: Farooq Abdullah in the government of Modi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos