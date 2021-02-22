Hill Reporter: Watchdogs proposes plan to decisively disqualify Donald Trump from future elected office





Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday received a letter signed by fifteen social justice and watchdog groups outlining how the US Constitution explicitly disqualifies former President Donald Trump from hold an elected position in the future and what Schumer can do to ensure the necessary result.

The letter was written and submitted by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Common Cause, the Constitutional Accountability Center, DemCast, Democracy 21, the Digital Democracy Project, the Equal Justice Society, Free Speech For People, the Government Accountability Project, Mainers for Accountable Leadership, MoveOn, Civic Action Project on Government Control, Protect Democracy, Public Citizen, and Stand Up America.

We are writing to you as a cross-party coalition of legal and advocacy organizations to urge you to recognize that President Trump is disqualified from future office under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. Originally enacted as a result of the Civil War and intended to apply to future cases, Section Three disqualifies from public service anyone who has taken an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and then engages in an insurgency or rebellion. against the United States, or who gave aid or comfort to those who did, the coalition wrote.

Trump was indicted for inciting an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 and was acquitted in the Senate earlier this month. Because he was not convicted, Congress’ only remaining path to justice lies in this obscure constitutional status.

Indictment, conviction and disqualification can be seen as the main method of holding the former president to account and barring his return to public office. But this is not the only tool the Constitution provides to deal with serious threats of this nature against the Republic, they continued. The third section is another. The drafters of this provision feared that the former Confederate leaders would use state and federal positions to corrode and overthrow the fragile constitutional order at a time when the nation was just emerging from civil war.

The organizations presented some scenarios through which the third section could be applied:

Pass legislation that (a) includes findings and expresses its view that section three applies to former President Trump and (b) establishes a formal enforcement mechanism for federal courts to determine whether section three applies to former President Trump (i.e., another official engaged in the January 6 insurgency.

Pass a resolution containing factual conclusions and expressing his view that Section Three applies to former President Trump. While a resolution would not have the force of law, it would cast a cloud over any future Trump candidacy and provide grounds for further action challenging a future candidacy.

Other actors could take legal action to disqualify a future Trump nomination for the Third Section without a congressional resolution. And, a court would ultimately determine whether section three applies. However, a congressional statement would provide powerful and potentially critical support for such efforts. Additionally, it would remove any ambiguity as to whether Section Three is self-executing, which Trump as a candidate would certainly exploit.

Watchdogs also explained to Schumer that the 38 Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump did so purely for procedural reasons no longer have a valid justification for letting Trump get away with it.

Moreover, Congress’ action to revive Section Three and apply it to President Trump would have a solid constitutional foundation, they added. It is the overwhelming consensus of legal scholars that neither the First Amendment nor the clause in the bill isolates officials, including the President, from the scope of the Third Section.

Trump and his defense team have claimed that the impeachment violates his right to free speech, which is simply not true.

Experts have warned that not invoking the Third Section to punish Trump would give the green light to future uprisings.

The former president may or may not provoke a new insurrection or rebellion; but others, emboldened in the absence of consequence, surely will be, they concluded. The third section is to ensure that any future presidents or future office holders are deterred from the idea that the United States will allow violent insurgencies to challenge the will of the people. Congress should quickly turn to a constitutional tool designed specifically for this juncture.

Read the full letter here.

