Presidential letdown | Persecution

02/22/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern)Christians in Indonesia had high expectations of incumbent presidential candidate Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi. They hoped he could change the wave of persecution they had faced for decades from the country’s majority Muslim population, the largest in the world.

With that in mind, 92% of Christian voters voted for Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election. Passing himself off as a staunch supporter of Pancasila, Indonesia’s official philosophical foundation intended to promote pluralism, Jokowi won the Christian support for its relatively moderate stance on Islam.

His opponent, Prabowo Subianto, was a former army general who formed an alliance with extremist Islamists. A victory for Prabowo would have merged state and fundamentalist Islam and would likely have led to a rise in radicalism.

A year and a half later, however, many Christians are increasingly disappointed with their leader as victims of blasphemy accusations continue to emerge. Churches across the country still have problems obtaining Church Building Permits (IMBs) and Christians face pervasive discrimination in all walks of life.

In September 2020 alone, ICC registered three churches across the country with MCD issues. Fundamentalist Muslim neighbors or local government leaders disrupted or expelled worshipers. The churches have been left to fend for themselves.

Apollinaris Darmawan, Suzethe Margaret and Eka Trisusanti Toding are just a few recent victims of Indonesia’s disastrous and one-sided blasphemy law (Law 1 / PNPS / 1965).

The law is only used to punish those who blaspheme against Islam or against Muhammad. Muslims who make similar insulting comments against other religions suffer no repercussions. Those convicted under the laws can be jailed for years.

Additionally, Indonesia is set to expand its abusive blasphemy laws as part of an overhaul of the country’s penal code. Jokowi ordered parliament to postpone the vote on the draft penal code. The proposal will criminalize blasphemy, insulting a religious leader during a religious service, persuading someone to become an unbeliever, or make noise near a place of worship. It should soon be tabled in parliament amid the pandemic.

Christians are experiencing a wave of church closures. Last March, 15 Indonesians filed a complaint with the Supreme Court against the government for the closure of thousands of places of worship. They claimed the closures were discriminatory.

According to Human Rights Watch, the 15 men and women who filed complaints said authorities had closed thousands of Christian churches. Under the discriminatory regulation of 2006, based on the 1969 Joint Ministerial Decree on the Construction of Houses of Worship, regional governments are allowed to authorize the construction of places of worship. Not surprisingly, the lawsuit was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

While Jokowi pledged to abolish the decree during his campaign for the presidency in 2014, he never followed through. To this day, the decree remains a powerful tool in violating Christians’ right to worship. Indeed, Vice-President Maruf Amin participated in the drafting of the regulations in 2005.

Beyond the limits of worship, some Christians suffer violence for their faith. Last September, a 67-year-old Protestant pastor was reportedly gunned down by the Indonesian military while searching for missing weapons and locating separatists in Indonesia’s troubled province of Papua. According to the Indonesian Human Rights Commission, Pastor Yeremia Zanambani was tortured before being shot in a pigsty.

A cold-blooded murder of religious clergy should have shocked the nation and led to an investigation. However, Jakarta has been slow to respond to his murder and even Jokowi has remained silent on the death of Pastor Yeremia.

In contrast, a Muslim cleric, Syekh Ali Jaber, who was stabbed in the arm by a young man around the same time, received recognition from Jokowis and a commitment to investigate thoroughly.

All of these issues have eroded Christian faith in government in general and in Jokowi in particular. He broke his election promise to bring justice and freedom to all Indonesian citizens. The hope that Indonesian Christians had for a tolerant society has faded. They are on their own and work against the tide of abusive government regulations.