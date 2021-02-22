He planted the seed that Fox News and Donald Trump grew from





Rush Limbaugh passed away last week. Its impact on the discourse and politics of our nations will survive it for a long time.

Many Americans were taken aback when President Donald Trump bestowed on Limbaugh our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. After all, previous winners include Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King and the crew of Apollo 13. I wasn’t surprised, however. Because without Limbaugh there is no (former) President Trump.

Rush was the first broadcaster to take full advantage of the little-noticed FCC repeal of the fairness doctrine in 1987. Since its enactment in 1949, the rule has required broadcasters to present controversial issues in a fair and balanced manner. Its repeal allowed unsavory broadcasters to present patently dishonest and unbalanced content, and Rush, it turned out, had a real knack for that sort of thing.

And when I say talent, I mean it. Limbaugh created a right-wing talk show, running court three hours a day, five days a week for 32 years, drawing an audience of 20 million listeners because he was convincing, sometimes funny, always provocative, though systematically sexist, homophobic and racist.

Racist? He once asked his audience: Have you ever noticed how all composite images of wanted criminals look like Jesse Jackson?

Homophobic? In 1990, Limbaugh released a recurring segment called AIDS Update, in which he poked fun at the death of a gay man who had just died of AIDS, cheekily playing ironic folk songs like Dionne Warwicks Ill Never Love This Way Again.

Sexist? You may remember Sandra Fluke, the Georgetown University law student who testified before Congress in 2012, about an exception in the Affordable Care Act that would allow religious institutions not to cover the contraception. Heres Limbaugh referring to his testimony that contraception can cost up to $ 3,000: what does he say about student Susan Fluke (sic), who comes before a congressional committee and basically says she has to be paid for have sex, does it? Doesn’t that make her a bitch? It makes her a prostitute.

Rush continued like this for quite a while. He had three hours to complete.

Most importantly, he was a shill for the right wing of the Republican Party. Along the way, he promoted conspiracy theories: Hillary Clinton had Vince Foster murdered; global warming is a hoax; Barack Obama was born in Kenya; COVID-19 is no worse than the common cold and is used by the media to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump. And, yes, the election was stolen.

Here is what he told his listeners on January 7: There are a lot of people calling for an end to violence a lot of conservatives, on social media who say any violence or aggression is unacceptable no matter what the circumstances. I’m glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the snack guys, Lexington and Concord guys didn’t feel that way.

In 1995, I wrote a book, Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot And Other Observations. The book was satirical, but its intention was quite serious. The Limbaughs radio show had become an effective arm of the right wing of the Republican Party. Last November, Republicans won the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years, and new President Newt Gingrich named Limbaugh an honorary member of the Class of 95.

At the time, Limbaugh had a TV show in which he referred to the White House dog while the control room showed a photo of Chelsea Clinton.

Show producer Roger Ailes would continue to run the Rupert Murdochs Fox News Channel, whose slogan, ironically, echoes the fair and balanced language of the Fairness Doctrine, purporting to provide balance to the liberal mainstream media.

The Fox’s right-wing propaganda machine had built a huge, rabid following by relentlessly attacking Democratic administrations and then functioning as virtual state television for President Trump. Currently, the network faces a $ 2.7 billion lawsuit from election software company Smartmatic, for spreading false rumors that the company helped Joe Biden steal elections in multiple states (none of which, d ‘elsewhere, had not used the Smartmatics software).

Right radio. Right-hand television. Then came the Internet, where websites like Newsmax and Breitbart and social media platforms like Facebook have created a more opaque world where much more extreme and unattached worldviews thrive and develop.

This is how you get QAnon. How not a small number of Trump supporters think that not a small number of Democrats are bloodsucking pedophiles. This is how you get a congressman who blamed Jewish lasers for starting the California wildfires. This is how you get January 6th.

The most dangerous problem America faces today is the existence of two universes of information. The second universe, a universe of disinformation, has been expanding since 1989. Rush Limbaugh was the Big Bang.

