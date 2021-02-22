China reveals extent of censorship with BBC ban: Gordon Chang





China’s recent announcement that BBC World News is banned from broadcasting in the country is another disturbing example of Beijing’s shutdown and clearly shows the extent of the Communist Party’s censorship regime, author Gordon Chang said. . The authoritarian government’s National Radio and Television Administration announced its restriction of the UK channel on February 11, claiming that the BBC had damaged Chinese “unity” by reporting the country’s atrocities against ethnic minorities. “China under Xi Jinping has shut out the rest of the world. It’s basically a shutdown of the Chinese mind because Xi doesn’t like foreign influences,” Chang told Fox News. “As China cuts itself off from the rest of the world, it won’t get the benefit of communicating with others. Everyone benefits from talking with others, and societies that cut themselves off usually end up strangling.” China was officially accused by the United States last month of committing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region through a system torture, internment, rape and ethnic cleansing. CHINA BANS BBC AFTER HARROWING REPORT ON ATROCITIES AGAINST OUIGHURS The BBC February 2 report on these atrocities, as well as the British media regulator Ofcom which revoked the license of the Communist Party-aligned China Global Television Network earlier this month, triggered China’s decision to ban the BBC altogether. It was already heavily censored there, although it could be seen in hotels and some residences. China is already facing a global examination of the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and deletion of critical reports on the disease at the start of the epidemic. It has since spread conspiracy theories through state media on the origins of COVID-19. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “People all over the world are going to start thinking about censorship in China,” Chang said. “Xi Jinping has gotten away with it for some time … It could very well be a tipping point where people are really starting to understand how strict the censorship is.” The BBC said it was “disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action. The BBC is the world’s most trusted international broadcaster and reports stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear. nor favor “.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos