Experts concerned about Pak government decision to market COVID-19 vaccine





ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2021 11:24 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 22 (ANI): Pakistan’s decision to allow some private companies to import coronavirus vaccines, which are likely to be sold at commercial rates, raises concerns among health experts. , the move sparked an uproar among medical professionals Some say it amounts to commercializing human suffering Pakistan has reported more than 567,261 cases of the coronavirus and more than 12,488 deaths, while more than 20 million people have lost their jobs unemployed since the start of the pandemic. The Imran Khan government is in desperate need of a return. and in an effort to achieve this, Islamabad has allowed three companies to import coronavirus vaccines. Experts have also raised questions about company credentials. Vaccines require a high standard of care, but these companies have no experience in the field of vaccines, said Dr Tipu Sultan, eminent health specialist and former president of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the largest nationwide physician organization. “Vaccines around the world are managed by the public sector, which provides them free of charge. Pakistan is setting a bad precedent by marketing them, ”Sultan told DW. “Now greedy individuals who earn money will also pressure their governments in other states to market it, which will be disastrous for the poor.” Private companies in Pakistan have already done a lot of money thanks to the pandemic “, and now the government has opened the floodgates of profit”, he added.

Dr Ashraf Nizami, President of the PMA in Lahore, believes that the economically weaker sections of the population of the country will have to wait years to get vaccinated, and that “the rich, the richest will be getting it in no time. the poor who suffered the most during the pandemic, and they will be the ones who will be at the bottom of the government’s priority, “as quoted by DW News. Nizami added that the government should provide the vaccines for free.” States have a responsibility. towards their citizens. It is a shame that ours is the only country that has decided to commercialize this human suffering and allow companies to buy vaccines. It is the government’s job to vaccinate all the citizens of this country, and it must not leave them at the mercy of market forces, which are there only to make money. DW News further reported that experts also believe that privatization could lead to the sale of vaccines on the black market. “There is no price cap,” a director of a large Pakistani pharmaceutical company told DW on condition of anonymity. “Offers started pouring in from unscrupulous elements from all over the world. Given that the vaccine is likely to be lucrative, many have started to make efforts to place it on the black market. In which case, who will be responsible security issues? “The director also said people had also contacted the company to market the vaccine illegally.” But we don’t want to engage in this corrupt practice, “they said.” If the government does not cannot ban the fake drugs that are prevalent in the Pakistani market, how then could he stop the sale of the vaccines on the black market? ” Experts say that even if the government allows more companies to import the vaccine, there will still be a big gap between supply and demand, some wondering where Pakistani companies would buy them if not on the black market. European media further reported, Sohail Aamir, a former product manager at the Swiss pharmaceutical company in Karachi, said the state is struggling to meet the supply gap and demand, so private companies are likely to exploit the situation. These three companies will import less than a million doses of vaccine, said Aamir. “The government will receive 8.5 million doses of AstraZeneca under Covax, in addition to importing 20 million from Cansino and 60,000 from Sinopharm. This will only cover about 16% of Pakistan’s population of over 220 million. (ANI)

