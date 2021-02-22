Turkey’s economy well positioned to compete on the world stage

Quick News

Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $ 95 billion and are expected to increase in the coming days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech at a provincial congress of his ruling Justice and Justice Party. development in Izmir.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the earthquake houses in Izmir and the opening ceremony of the Goztepe stadium in the Aegean province of Izmir, Turkey on February 22, 2021 . (AA)



Turkey has strong foreign exchange reserves and its economy is well positioned to compete on the world stage, said the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Central Bank had 27.5 billion dollars in foreign exchange reserves when we came to power,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that now it has 95 billion dollars.

“During my tenure as Prime Minister, this foreign exchange reserve grew to $ 132 billion. After that, we fell to $ 95 billion. What does it mean? We can go back to $ 132 billion and we will even reach $ 200 billion, ”Erdogan said.

Turkey’s reserves are set to grow further, he said, while addressing the 7th Izmir Provincial Congress of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK).

He also attended the Hakkari and Nevsehir provincial congresses via video link.

He also explained, “All foreign exchange transactions in Turkey are in accordance with the law and market rules and do not involve any exploitation, unfair gain or any illegal or immoral transaction.

At the heart of Turkey’s breakthroughs in the energy sector – including its discovery of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea last year – are the strategies and preparatory work developed under the former minister of energy and natural resources Berat Albayrak, who also served as finance and treasury minister, said Erdogan.

Erdogan also criticized those who ridiculed Albayrak’s efforts and success.

READ MORE: Turkey surpasses G20 countries in industrial production in December

Source: AA