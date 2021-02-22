Supreme Court dismisses Trump’s election challenges





WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided judges just before the election.

The cases the judges dismissed involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in five states won by President Joe Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Other than two disputes in Pennsylvania, the judges’ decision not to hear the cases was not surprising but ended months of legal wrangling. The court had previously taken no action in these cases and in January rejected requests for expedited processing of cases, again suggesting that judges were not interested in hearing them.

Some judges, however, had deep feelings about the courts’ decision not to hear two Pennsylvania cases that had been particularly controversial in Battlefield State. The cases involved an appeal of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling requiring election officials to receive and count mailed ballots for up to three days after the election. Three of the nine judges said they would have heard the case, which would not have affected the election outcome.

Justice Clarence Thomas called these cases the perfect opportunity to address an important question of whether state lawmakers or state courts have the final say over how federal elections are conducted. And he called it confusing and inexplicable that his colleagues refuse to weigh.

We failed to resolve this dispute before the election and, therefore, establish clear rules. Today we fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to keep the electoral law hidden under a veil of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we are inviting further confusion and erosion of voter confidence, he wrote.

Thomas cited the expansion of mail ballots as another reason to take the case and said fraud is more prevalent with mail ballots. Trump had made allegations of massive fraud in the widely spread use of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, but courts have found no evidence to support these claims.

Pennsylvania lawmakers, for their part, made changes to state election laws in response to the pandemic, but left in place a November 3 deadline for receiving postal votes. Democrats sued and the highest court in Pennsylvanias cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and delays by the United States Postal Service to extend the deadline for receiving ballots in the mail.

The Republicans had asked the Supreme Court of the United States to suspend this extension before the election. But in October, following the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and before Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed in her seat, the judges split 4-4 to do so, maintaining the three-day extension for the receipt of ballots.

In practice, however, due to the ongoing trial, these late ballots have been separated and have not yet been counted. The state said that in the end, less than 10,000 ballots were received during those three days. That small number of ballots would not have changed the outcome of the state’s presidential election, which former President Donald Trump lost by some 80,000 votes.

Pennsylvania officials argued the case was moot because state election results had already been certified. Republicans argued that judges should take the case to provide guidance for future elections. In addition to Thomas, two other judges Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch agreed.

Those three judges and Judge Brett Kavanaugh were the four judges who would previously have suspended the extension of the voting deadline. As usual, neither Kavanaugh nor Barrett, each of whom could have provided the fourth vote needed for the court to rule on the case, wrote to explain why they refused to hear the case.

A decision in these cases would have no bearing on the 2020 elections … But a decision would provide invaluable guidance for future elections, Alito wrote. He said the cases call for review.

Pennsylvanias Democratic Governor Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter after the lawsuit: It’s time to move on.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

