A year too late, Boris Johnson produces a reasonable plan | Politics

LIn April, the UK’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said 20,000 dead would be a good result. Almost a year later, with the coronavirus death rate now north of 120,000 and the government twice messing its way out of previous lockdowns, you can see why the Prime Minister might want to avoid making the same mistakes. with his track record outside of current restrictions in England. So for his statement in the Commons, we were treated to a rather different than usual Boris Johnson. A more cautious Boris who fought the urge to make extravagant promises.

This time, he insisted, his approach would be dictated by caution. While for a prime minister who was adamant that his approach this time around would be driven by data rather than dates, his statement was heavily dated. There was March 8 for the full return of schools and friends delivering dead letter drops to park benches. There was March 29 for the return of the rule of six outdoors. Retail not essential, hairdressers Boriss Dennis the Menace are in dire need of rethinking and vacation rentals on April 12. Reception in room and more important events on May 17th. Back to normal: June 21. There would be no escape for those hoping to avoid the disco night at the Lib Dem party conference.

Only here it got a bit more confusing, as it turned out that the dates weren’t set in stone. Rather, these were the first days when the relaxation of these restrictions would be considered. If the virus did not continue to respond to the results of the current vaccine protection figures, or if a new variant put a key in the work, then everything was called into question.

The dates, it turned out, were only best guess scenarios and Boris wasn’t committing to anything that looked like an exact hit or fail marker to get out of the lockout. All he was saying was that this time it had to be irreversible. He was hoping. Either way, using hope and irreversibility in the same sentence didn’t inspire much confidence that the government totally believed in its own roadmap. But it should be done.

Plus, it was a lot more consistent than some had feared and Keir Starmer was happy enough to give Johnson the credit for finally finding something sane on the third attempt. Now was neither the time nor the place to go on the offensive, and after verifying that Chris Whitty was now happy that all schools were leaving on March 8, according to some accounts, the chief medical officer had not been so enthusiastic at the end of last week. the Labor leader confined himself to asking if the government would improve its financial support for those forced into self-isolation. Boris seemed almost disappointed to find that he mostly had the full support of the opposition and turned into a mop-haired Don Quixote bowing needlessly at windmills.

For such an important statement, it all seemed a bit disappointing. Partly because almost all of the content had been pre-briefed, so there was no element of surprise, but mostly because it all seemed reasonable enough. Whether the government was sticking to its plans was another matter, but for now it seemed like it had finally managed to do something. It had only taken a year and several thousand deaths, but it had come to the end. Even its immunization program was the envy of many countries.

Long before the end, many Tory MPs were touting their constituencies as ideal places for a summer vacation and not even Mark Harper, the leader of the hawk group Covid Recovery, seemed in the mood to fight Boris for what. he saw it as an unnecessary delay in easing restrictions. Indeed, once again Johnson seemed fairly measured in his observations that there was no UK without Covid and that there would still be a substantial set of risks when not everyone had been vaccinated. .

It was a similar prime minister who attended the Downing Street press conference later that evening. Although this was less surprising given that he was flanked by Whitty and Vallance, his two super-egos. Scientists who bring out in Boris a desire not only to tell the truth, but also to recognize it. Who suppressed his instinct to buccaneer with the lives of people. If only for the moment.

Better late than never, we saw a Boris who could pass for sane. Someone who could face the certainty of uncertainty. Someone who seemed able to learn from his previous gung-ho approach. Who would have thought this possible?