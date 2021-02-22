An embargo on imports of 101 defense items would encourage autonomy: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the government’s announcement last August of a “negative list”, made up of 101 defense items progressively embargoed on import, was in fact a “positive list” in the government. part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program (self-sufficient India). “This is a positive list that will increase our manufacturing capabilities, create new jobs, reduce reliance on imports and provide a guarantee for products made in India to be consumed in India,” Modi said. The PM was addressing a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in partnership with leading industry chambers against the backdrop of a Rs 21,327 crore increase in defense investment allocation for the year 2021-22. The MoD billed this as a “historic” 18.75% increase in the capex allocation. However, if the figure is compared to the revised estimates for the current year, the increase is a notional crore of Rs 550. Modi highlighted the opportunities the government has created for the private sector by dividing the capital procurement budget into separate domestic and foreign supply channels. This was done in order to reserve a large part of the defense equipment budget for national purchases. “The Ministry of Defense has planned to invest around 53% of spending for the 2021-2022 fiscal year in domestic purchases. This represents approximately 70,221 crore rupees for national defense purchases during 2021-2022, ”Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said. Private sector leaders, however, feared that public defense sector companies (DPSUs) would capture most of the local public capital markets. Baba Kalyani, head of Bharat Forge, pleaded for transparency from the DPSUs vis-à-vis the private sector. Mahindra Group’s SP Shukla advocated increasing the share of private sector investment to at least 15 percent in 2021-2022 and to 25 percent in 2023-2024. Singh said indigenous design and development is being encouraged by giving the highest priority to acquisitions in the “Buy (Indian – designed, developed and made in India)” procurement category. “During the current fiscal year, Rs 75,000 Crore of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been granted, of which 87% relates to acquisitions of Make in India,” Singh said. Responding to defense industry concerns about extended procurement times, he said, “The Defense Ministry is also working to reduce delays in capital acquisition times. We will make efforts to complete defense procurements within two years instead of taking the average three to four years. “ Referring to the embargo on the import of defense equipment, Rajnath said the negative list of 101 items “provides long-term visibility into defense procurement plans.” “We now intend to notify the next list of items … The embargo on imports should be implemented gradually between 2020 and 2024,” said the Minister of Defense. The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, said the military was willing to accept indigenous items, provided they were operationally viable. The items did not need to be on the negative list. Shukla, of the Mahindra group, urged the defense ministry to initiate at least 10 purchases in the range of Rs 500-Rs 2,000 crore each in FY22 to boost national defense manufacturing.

