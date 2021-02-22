Supreme Court won’t stop Trump’s tax case rotation





WASHINGTON (AP) In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene to stop the transmission of his tax files to a New York state attorney.

The lawsuit is the apparent culmination of a long legal battle that had already reached the High Court once before.

Trump’s tax records are not meant to become public as part of prosecutors’ criminal investigation, but higher court action is a blow to Trump as he has long fought on so many fronts to keep his records tax sheltered from sight. The ongoing investigation to which the documents are a part could also become a problem for Trump in his post-presidency life.

In a statement, Trump blasted prosecutors and said the Supreme Court should never have let this fishing expedition happen, but they did. The Republican claimed the investigation was politically motivated by Democrats in a fully Democratic location, New York City and the state. And he said he would keep fighting and we would win!

The Supreme Court waited months to act on the case. The last of the written submissions in the case was filed on October 19. But a tribunal that includes three people appointed by Trump waited for the election, Trump disputes his defeat and a month after Trump stepped down before making his order.

The court provided no explanation for the delay, and the legal question before the judges did not involve whether Trump was entitled to special deference because he was president.

The court order is a victory for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been researching Trumps’ tax records since 2019 as part of an investigation. Vance, a Democrat, had subpoenaed the records of the Mazars accounting firm, which has long worked for Trump and his companies. Mazars said he would comply with the subpoena, but Trump has taken legal action to block the release of the tapes.

Vances’ office had said it would be free to enforce the subpoena and obtain the records in case the Supreme Court refused to step in and stop the flow of cases, but it was not clear when that might. happen. In a three-word statement on Monday, Vance said only: The work continues.

Monday’s lawsuit wasn’t Trump’s only defeat, the court also refused to get involved in a handful of cases related to the 2020 election.

The records Vance sought are over eight years of Trump’s personal and corporate tax records. Vance has revealed little about what prompted him to seek them out. In a case filed in court last year, however, prosecutors said they were justified in demanding the cases due to public reports of potentially widespread and prolonged criminal conduct within the Trump organization. .

Part of the investigation involves payments to two women, porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, to keep them silent during the 2016 presidential campaign over alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the business.

In July, judges in a 7-2 ruling rejected Trump’s argument that the president is immune from investigation while he is in office or that a prosecutor must demonstrate a greater need than normal to get the tax records.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump appointed to the High Court, joined in the decision. It was released before Trump’s third candidate, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, replaced late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in court.

As part of its July ruling, the High Court referred the Vance case and a similar case involving files sought by Congress to lower courts. And the court prevented the handing over of the files during the course of the proceedings.

Since the high court ruling in the Vance case, Trump’s lawyers have made additional arguments that his tax records should not be turned over, but they have again lost in New York federal court and on appeal. These are the decisions Trump had sought to put on hold.

___

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos