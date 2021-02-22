Chinese leaders hail sidekick Mao in symbolic attack on reformer Deng Xiaoping – Radio Free Asia

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) commemorated former Prime Minister Hua Guofeng over the weekend in a gesture that could indicate Party Under Secretary-General Xi Jinping continues to model his leadership on that of Mao Zedong, they said. analysts said.

Hua was Mao’s “designated successor”, and briefly held top positions in government, party, and military after the deaths of Mao and Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, but was soon forced to resign by Deng Xiaoping, who embarked on decades of economic reform and “opening up” to the rest of the world.

The revival of the CCP’s praise of Hua, which saw Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning and Deputy Prime Minister Han Zheng attend the February 20 symposium, suggests that the party wants people to copy the loyalty of Hua towards Mao and pledge to “relentlessly follow” his dictates.

“Hua was an outstanding member of the [CCP], a longtime loyal and proven communist fighter and proletarian revolutionary, ”the state-run Xinhua News Agency said in a February 20 report.

The People’s Daily brought Wang Huning’s speech at the symposium on the front page on Saturday.

“Our commemoration of Comrade Hua Guofeng is to learn of his political character of firm party spirit and loyalty to the party,” Wang told the assembly after meeting with Hua’s descendants.

“No matter how times change, loyalty to the party is always the first condition,” Wang said, calling on party members to “continuously improve their political judgment” in a manner “highly consistent with the Central Committee with the comrade Xi Jinping during his heart. “

Political opinion column Jibinfung commented on Monday to the Cantonese service of RFA: “What is the CCP trying to say by exhuming Hua Guofeng’s corpse like this?”

“This tells us that Emperor Xi prefers to approach anything you say [Deng Xiaoping’s] idea that a thing is only true if it is true in practice, ”the column said.

“We are back in an anti-intellectual age where they are no longer interested in the truth, but only in loyalty.”

The column said it was significant that the CCP chose to honor the centenary of Hua’s birth on February 16 on the occasion of the centenary of Deng’s death on February 19.

Make a political point

Former Tsinghua University politics professor Wu Qiang said authorities used the story selectively to highlight a political point.

“This is basically a way of repudiating Deng Xiaoping’s approach … they may not have mentioned Deng by name, but this selective praise is in fact a categorical rejection of Deng’s approach,” Wu told RFA.

“It’s a symbolic negation [of Deng], and as such sends a very important message, ”he said.

Wang Zhou, a retired Guizhou University professor who experienced political violence and mass persecution from both the anti-rightist movement of the 1950s and the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976), was from agreement.

“It’s quite simple: they are using Hua Guofeng to attack Deng Xiaoping,” Wang said.

“They also say that Mao Zedong and Hua Guofeng represent the authentic path of the CCP, while Deng led it on a winding road in the desert.

“They are digging up Hua again … to send a political signal.”

Reported by Qiao Long for the Mandarin service of RFA and by the Cantonese service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.