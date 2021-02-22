Donald Trump Jr. succeeds his father as Twitter’s biggest asshole





On January 6, 2021, social media executives at Facebook and Twitter made a decision that changed the lives of millions for the better. We’re talking, of course, about their steps to kick Donald Trump off their platforms after inciting a violent riot in hopes of calling off the 2020 election. This obviously made it harder for Trump to whip his base in. binge and provoke another attack, but the bans also mean never again having to log into one’s social media accounts terrified of seeing senseless lies and baseless conspiracy theories. The United States recently spat online.

Sadly, the Twitter and Facebook bans did not extend to the Trumps family, so the world is still forced to endure the deranged rants of his namesake, Donald Trump Jr., who recently took to Twitter to attack the teachers.

Against the backdrop of no less than half a dozen guns, the eldest son of the ex-presidents, who apparently believes himself to be some sort of public intellectual, asked his followers: Guys, what’s up? it happened to follow science? Follow the science, that’s what was going to do. It seems the Biden administration only follows science when it suits it. After ticking the smart box for Joe Biden, Don Jr. looked into the real deal at hand, telling the camera: One of the things I want to talk about that I’ve read a lot lately is the genre things regarding the teachers’ union. You have seen what they have done in the last two months, how they have held back progress, prevented schools from opening. The teachers’ union and those who represent them have definitely let our kids down in terms of education and everything in between. The teachers’ union has certainly failed in the science it is supposed to teach us because, again, everything is political.

Hitting teachers for worry about a virus that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States, Junior escapes: Guys, what’s going on? It’s as if they will do whatever they can to avoid turning back the clock. We saw this back when they delayed similar progress in getting our kids back to school. Then he claimed, as only a man famous for being an idiot could do, that teachers said they don’t like online learning because it’s not really convenient, which is. of course not at all what the teachers said. Also annoying Donny, a well-known damn professional who probably would have been fired years ago if it weren’t for the fact that his boss is his father? The fact that teachers have the audacity to continue to expect a paycheck for the work they do. It’s ridiculous, he said, again, with at least six weapons behind him. Explaining the research that led to his rant, Donny told his audience: I was literally scrolling, you know, social, seeing some of the requests a while back. And I had to do this kind of impromptu from the man cave because it’s getting ridiculous. These guys from the teachers’ union have so much power over Washington. This does not mean that there are no good teachers who want to do well, but the unions representing the vast majority of these people do not have the best interests of the students at heart … We must crack down on this nonsense. if we someday want our children’s education system to function properly. It’s not like we’re dominating, it’s not like we’re doing well compared to the rest of the world. I think there were 28 or 29 out of all the countries, you know. I mean, think about it.

Oddly enough, what many people took away from Don Jr.’s video is not that he is desperate to educate American youth, but that he has expressed his views with many guns in view. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the video appeared to be a threat, adding: In the age of school shootings, it’s in terrible taste for Don Jr. to attack teachers in front of a wall full of guns. It’s disgusting. It sounds like a threat in this climate. And just on the heels of Parkland’s anniversary. David Weissman, an army veteran and former Trump supporter, asked: Why are the Conservatives keeping their mouths shut about this terrorist when they would be outraged if this same video was made by a Muslim. As lawyer Seth Abramson wondered: everyone feels like every time we see a new video of Donald Trump Jr. he has come down from a deeper basement into an underground cave stored up to to the ceiling on every floor with everything that makes it sweaty, puffy, eyes bloodshot and prone to affect a strange sled?

