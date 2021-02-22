What We Read Today: Religion, Identity and Power: Turkey and the Balkans in the 21st Century





DUBAI: Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently released her memoir Unfinished and this week sent a copy to Dubai-based Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan. The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself leafing through Chopra Jonass’ memoir and gushing out of the movie star. First of all, Priyanka Chopra thanks you very much for your book and you signed it. Oh my God, Priyanka Chopra knows who I am, I’m so horny, the Iraqi entrepreneur gushed in the video. I am so excited to read her story and see the ins and outs of her life and the depth of what makes this woman amazing, Kattan said. Instagram (Priyanka Chopra) was one of the only brunette girls I ever knew as a kid as a beauty icon and I admired her so much, said Kattan, who was quite vocal on the way. which she struggled with with self-confidence due to bullying. about her ethnicity while growing up in a small Baptist town in the United States. I am so excited to read her story and see the ins and outs of her life and the depth of what makes this woman amazing, said the 37-year-old. Actress White Tiger may have just released her memoir, but they’re already on the New York Times bestseller list. Soooo it happened … in less than a week … The New York Times Best Seller List !! Thank you very much to everyone who supported #Unfinished. Infinitely grateful (sic), wrote Chopra Jonas on Instagram. In her memoir, the former Miss World talks about her multiple rhinoplasty surgeries, endorsing skin whitening products early in her career and the grief she felt after losing her father. The 38-year-old actress has been busy promoting her new autobiographical book. Recently she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and was also a speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Plus, she recently launched her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket. The hair care brand is formulated with clean ingredients packaged in bottles made from 100% recycled plastic sourced from oceans and landfills.







