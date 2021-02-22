Opinion | Bye, Trump’s inconvenience syndrome. Hello, Trump deprivation syndrome.





Politicians and journalists of all stripes have become so addicted to Trumps dissecting every move that they can’t seem to give up on it. Trump’s diehards in the Republican Party make their unwavering loyalty to him a regular feature of their comments online. The political media runs the story of a torn GOP, irrevocably divided into pro and anti-Trump factions, almost daily. Democrats are pushing for a Jan.6 commission to look into the Capitol Riot, a move that will keep Trump in the news for months. He’s out of sight, but he’s not out of mind.

Money is surely a motive for some distressed by the new TDS. Ratings for political news broadcasts, especially on some cable networks, have risen dramatically over the Trump years. Producers and hosts know that obsessively covering up the former president is eye-catching, even if it’s just the political version of lookie-loos who can’t look away from a traffic accident. Print journalists also know that a lot of people just can’t get enough of Trump. Chasing the clicks with more stories about America’s most notorious political villain is, for some, just plain bargain. To these people, Never Trump really means Ever Trump.

Politicians on both sides have similar motivations. Many underage Republican politicians have become small-scale celebrities on Fox News thanks to their reliable support of whatever Trump has said or done. If Trump disappears from sight, they can also disappear. But TDS is more likely to infect the Democratic side. Their close coalition spans the other side of the ideological aisle, from staunch Democratic Socialists such as members of the Squad to former Republicans who still yearn for the GOP of their youth. This diverse collection is united by one thing: hatred or aversion of Trump. The more Trump’s misdeeds or potential return to power are kept in the foreground, the more likely it is that Democrats will be able to retain control of both houses of Congress for the next several years.

There is, however, one important figure for whom Trump’s deprivation syndrome is a bad idea: President Biden. He has an ambitious agenda, and he will need to mobilize public support for it now and in the future. He can’t do this unless people are talking about him, not his predecessor. There is also a simple question of ego. Politicians are known to have an inordinate sense of self, and it’s surely annoying with Biden that he defeated Trump in the election and still can’t dominate the evening news. Both reasons may explain why he told audiences at his nationwide televised town hall last week that he was tired of talking about Donald Trump.

If only. Trump catches our eye because he’s a compelling personality, and popular entertainment providers have long known that people want to follow interesting people. It is not enough to be a great actor, an incredible entrepreneur or a sports legend. If public attention and the gain it can bring is your goal, you need to create controversy or create a larger-than-life character who amazes people. Trump has spent his entire life building this character, whether it’s in the New York tabloids or on reality TV, and he knows how to make people watch. Now that he’s gone, or at least doesn’t make daily appearances or comments, he left a yawning void that many had become addicted to. They just can’t let him go.

Trump will likely feed that hunger like the PR master that he is. Hell take a look at the parapets of Mar-a-Lago just enough to keep his name and mug in our minds, giving TDS junkies enough solution to keep them going. When the election season begins in earnest next year, Hell accelerates its appearances and kicks off its comeback. Political history for much of 2022 will not be whether Democrats and Biden retain control of Congress; it will be whether Trump can oust his Republican opponents and retain control of the GOP.

None of this is good for a badly destroyed country. Both right and left should abandon Trump and let our democracy heal its narcissism. But there is no vaccine that protects us from TDS. The fact that we can’t seem to break its habit means that the body politic will continue to suffer from this infection for years to come.

