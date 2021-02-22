Petition to change Islamabad’s name to ‘Islamagood’ getting 300 signs left Twitterati in half





Changing the name of a city is nothing new to Indians, as in the recent past we have seen several places across the country, roads and more change names.

Allahbad in Uttar Pradesh became Prayagraj, Gurgaon of Haryana became Gurugram, Bengalore in Karnataka became Bengaluru and other examples like this are all here for us to see.

The renaming of the regions is therefore not really a surprise. Several regions do this in order to get rid of a traumatic past such as colonization or any other insulting or humiliating memory associated with it.

However, a recent petition to change Pakistan’s name from Islamabad to “Islamagood” has caught the attention of many, giving good reason to laugh at the absurd reasoning on the matter.

Why is there a petition to change the name of Islamabad?

The petition began on the Change.org website, the site being very popular for easily starting a petition on virtually any topic under the sun.

The petition was created by a man named Ayham Abrar, who is believed to be from Bangladesh.

In his petition description, he wrote: “Islam is good. Pakistan loves Islam. Why IslamaBAD? Love Bangladesh ”, and wrote the title as“ Change Name from Islamabads to Islamagood ”.

So far, the petition has already received more than 400 signatures and is trying to get the attention of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

People who signed a petition to change the name from IslamaBAD to IslamaGOOD. Guys file another petition, it should be Pakistan ZindaGOOD, not ZindaBAD.

– Alina (@AlinaManiar) February 20, 2021

A petition has been filed to change the name from Islamabad to Islamagood. It’s not even a joke.

– Tayyaba Nisar Khan (@TayyabaNKhan) February 19, 2021

who are the 19 people who signed ??? I just want to talk https://t.co/A9CH1WKWVG

– Sahar (ustaanijee) February 16, 2021

Read more: Swiss couple names child after internet company over 18 years of free Wi-Fi

There is a petition to change the name of Islamabad to Islamagood because IslamaBad sounds Islamophobic. pic.twitter.com/IvOf4k9FlL

– Haider Ali (@Jaded_Wanderer) February 19, 2021

IslamaGood not IslamaBad. pic.twitter.com/rNNhvBhusg

– Naila Inayat (ailanailainayat) February 20, 2021

Someone filed a petition to change the name from “ISLAMABAD” to “ISLAMAGOOD”. Lol

– // inactive * (@pradverse) February 22, 2021

IslamaBAD or IslamaGOOD? Leave it here for you all to decide….

“Someone has started an online petition to change the name of Pakistan’s capital from Islamabad to” Islamagood “and it already has over 300 signatures” https://t.co/0AOYfmjz9g

– Dravidian71 (@ Dravidian712) February 21, 2021

While many people had fun about this strange petition, others pointed out the flaw in it all. “Bad” in Islamabad is not the right way to look at the word and does not mean what bad means in English.

The correct breakdown of the word is “Islam-abad” which translates to the City of Islam. The city name is a compound word made up of the two Urdu words – Islam and Abad.

Where Islam is religion itself, Abad roughly translates to place or place.

Some people have said that this is an extremely anglicized way of seeing the name and that not everything should be seen like that in English.

Image credits: Google Images

Sources: Times Now News, News18, Twitter

Find the blogger: @ chirali_08

This message is tagged under: change.org petition, imran khan, islamabad, pakistan, islamabad name change, islamabad islamagood, islamagood petition, islamabad name change petition, internet users, internet users, islamabad name change, name change reaction islamabad, name change islamabad twitterati

